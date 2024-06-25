InVivo Biosystems Unveils New Leadership Team to Drive Next Phase of Innovation and Growth

InVivo Biosystems announces newly appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InVivo Biosystems, a trailblazer at the forefront of a new era in preclinical development, today announced the appointment of a dynamic new leadership team. This strategic move aims to propel the company into its next chapter of innovation, excellence, and transformative impact in the realm of preclinical development, genetic research and rare disease solutions.

At the helm of this exciting transformation is Dr. Kathryn McCormick, Ph.D., the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer. With over 10 years of experience in biotech and a proven track record of leadership and innovation, Dr. McCormick brings a wealth of expertise and a visionary approach to InVivo Biosystems. Her passion for harnessing genetic technologies to advance drug discovery and development is paving the way for InVivo Biosystems to advance in the company’s mission of advancing human health.

Alongside Dr. McCormick are several distinguished leaders in the executive leadership team, each bringing unique skills and perspectives:

Trisha Brock, Ph.D. – Chief Scientific Officer: An innovative geneticist, Dr. Brock’s transformative research in model organism genetics will spearhead scientific initiatives and expand research capabilities.

Tony Iverson, CPA, MBA – Chief Financial Officer: Mr. Iverson’s financial acumen and strategic insight will guide fiscal strategies and support sustainable growth.

Sarah Cheesman, Ph.D. – Vice President of Strategic Partnerships: With a strong background in technical sales excellence and strategic growth, Sarah will develop and execute partnership strategies and enhance business growth.

“InVivo Biosystems has always been at the forefront of scientific discovery, and with this remarkable new leadership team, we have the foundation to accelerate our journey toward shaping the future of medicine,” said Dr. Kathryn McCormick, CEO. “Our collective expertise and shared passion for innovation will drive us to create impactful solutions for rare diseases and beyond.”

This leadership transition marks a significant milestone for InVivo Biosystems, reflecting the company’s dedication to fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration. The new leadership team bolsters innovative approaches which are not only advancing the understanding of complex diseases but also paving the way for the development of novel therapies that have the potential to transform lives. By bridging the gap between research and clinical application, InVivo Biosystems is helping to shape the future of medicine and bring hope to patients worldwide.

"We believe that collaboration is key to driving innovation. Under this new leadership team, InVivo Biosystems has renewed our commitment to excellence and innovation. We are continuing our partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, research institutions, and academic organizations to advance preclinical research. Through these strategic alliances, we combine our expertise and proprietary platform with the strengths of our partners to push the boundaries of what’s possible in drug development.

As we embark on this new chapter, we invite you to join us in celebrating the bright future ahead. Together, with our new leadership team, we will continue to make strides in genetic research, uncover new therapeutic possibilities, and inspire the next generation of drug discovery and development breakthroughs."

The InVivo Biosystems corporate purpose is to play a pivotal role in enhancing the drug discovery and development process. Our advanced preclinical models provide a robust platform for:

Identifying and Validating Drug Targets: By studying the genetic basis of diseases, the InVivo Biosystems expert team helps researchers pinpoint critical pathways and targets for therapeutic intervention.

Evaluating Drug Safety and Efficacy: InVivo’s models enable comprehensive testing of drug candidates, ensuring they are both safe and effective before advancing to clinical trials.

Accelerating Time to Market: With the company’s innovative technologies and expertise, we streamline the preclinical phase, reducing the time and cost associated with drug development.

About InVivo Biosystems

InVivo Biosystems is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to advancing preclinical development by the power of advanced, rapid transgenic model organisms. InVivo’s innovative solutions empower pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical worldwide to discover the genetic mechanisms of diseases and test the efficacy of new and repurposed treatments. With a strong commitment to excellence, collaboration, and scientific discovery, InVivo Biosystems is transforming the landscape of preclinical development and genetic discovery.

Together with its partners, InVivo Biosystems is committed to making groundbreaking advancements that will lead to the next generation of therapies and improve human health on a global scale.

