Groundbreaking Graphic Novel, EPILECTRA, Available Now

Sue Seserman

Series Rewrites the Superhero, Turns Disability into Superability, Celebrates with Launch Event

DENVER, CO, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epilectra Book 1, the first in the graphic novel series about a team of modern superheroes with different disabilities they transform into superabilities to rehabilitate adversaries and make the world a better place, is available now at www.epilectra.com/buynow and at Amazon.com. It will also soon be available at Barnes & Noble.com and at select comic and bookstores.

To celebrate Book 1’s release, Epilectra Creator and Author, Sue Seserman, is hosting a Superhero Celebration at The Access Gallery in her hometown of Denver, CO. on Thursday, August 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. for media, fans, friends, and family. Access Gallery, located at 909 Santa Fe Drive, is a nonprofit organization that gives the disabled community access to the creative, educational and economic benefits of the arts. The event will include readings from Epilectra Book 1 by Seserman, a Q&A session with the author, photo opportunities with Epilectra and the superhero team banners, special signed giveaways, and other festivities. A similar event is in the works for early fall in New York City.

“I’ve spent the last five years turning my vision for Epilectra into a reality, and I’m ready to celebrate,” said Seserman. “Now that Book 1 is available, nothing would make me happier than seeing her in the hands of young people struggling with disability management – or with any of life’s difficult obstacles – and helping them to believe that they’ll be OK; or even better, thrive!”

Creator Seserman battles two disabilities herself – epilepsy and type 1 diabetes. Her experience with disability – as a patient and as a volunteer – motivated her to write Epilectra. She noted the patients she volunteered with had given up so much because of their disabilities – education, career, relationships, independence – and she was determined to change their mindset. This led initially to the creation of the character Epilectra – a strong woman with a disability she transformed into a superability to do good and was unafraid to be out in the world. Over time, Seserman created a team around Epilectra, and then, the first two books of the series emerged.

Epilectra, is the leader of the superhero team in the series, Team SEEZ, for Support & Empower Everyone Zealously. She has epilepsy and harnesses the seizure-causing electricity in her brain to shoot through her fingertips as lightning. The other heroes in the series’ first two books are Epilectra’s younger brother, Logan, who has paraplegia; her best friend, Insulator, who has type 1 diabetes; Aupticus, who has autism; C.P., who has cerebral palsy; and Endo-Girl, who has endometriosis.

“Epilectra’s aren’t the first comic book superheroes to have disabilities, but they’re among the first whose superbilities stem directly from their disabilities,” said Seserman. “I want readers to relate to my superheroes, so I gave them a lot of human qualities. They’re even a little afraid of their own potential power. But over time, they learn about how to manage both their disabilities and their superabilities.”

Epilectra represents disability as empowering, and being different as a strength. In fact, Team SEEZ’s motto is “Your Difference Is Your Strength,” encouraging readers to embrace what makes them unique. The series offers a fresh interpretation of the traditional comic book superhero as fallible, educates about disability in an easy to digest manner, and seamlessly encourages conversation about a difficult topic.

“Epilectra is a brilliant graphic novel that shows the world what we in the special needs community have known for years," said actor, producer and advocate, Greg Grunberg. "Superheroes live among us!” Grunberg has a son with epilepsy and hosts the podcast, Talk About It!, on which Seserman was a guest.

The action in Epilectra unfolds in New York City. Epilectra Book 1 holds three complete stories – Story 1: SEEZation, Epilectra’s origin story and the formation of Team SEEZ; Story 2: Up on the Roof, an exploration of Epilectra’s human-self, NYC’s 5th grade social studies teacher, Eden Rivers’ relationship with family and students; and Story 3: River Rager, Epilectra’s battle to save New York from “drowning'' in the fins of the angry half-man, half-shark. The 8.5” x 11” book is nearly 200 pages in length and features four-color illustrations by former Disney artist, Jayme Brown.

