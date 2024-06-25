PM-ProLearn Integrates Veteran Readiness & Employment Funding For Disabled Vets to Receive Project Management Education

PM-ProLearn shares a recent class photo for the PMP Prep class at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army Base

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PM-ProLearn, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focused on certification training for career enhancement, has been working diligently with the Veteran Affair’s office over the last several months to bring new opportunities to disabled veterans looking to get back into the workforce and re-establish their independence. These opportunities include training and preparation to earn globally accredited certifications like the PMP®, PMI-ACP®, CAPM®, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, and Change Management Professional.

As of this month, PM-ProLearn and the VA have worked together to provide VR&E funding to qualified disabled veterans, ensuring they can receive career-enhancing certification training with no out-of-pocket expenses. VR&E, sometimes known as “The Chapter 31 Program”, helps Veterans and Servicemembers with service-connected disabilities and an employment handicap prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable careers.

In an email to PM-ProLearn executives, VR&E staff stated “VR&E Counselors may authorize Veterans to attend training programs under PM-ProLearn since PM-ProLearn is presently approved under Chapter 33 and is approved by the State approving agency concerned, assuming VR&E would consider them necessary to accomplish the purposes of an individual’s rehabilitation program.”

This exciting news brings more career development opportunities to veterans with service-connected disabilities. According to the Department of Labor Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (DOL VETS), in 2023, there were 5.2 million veterans in the civilian, non-institutionalized population who reported having a service-connected disability and the unemployment rate for veterans with a service-connected disability was 6%. PM-ProLearn aims to help as many of these veterans as possible get the skills they need to gain sufficient employment to care for themselves and their families.

PM-ProLearn’s CEO and Founder, Tim Dalhouse, stated about the opportunity: “As a Service Disabled Veteran myself, I'm extremely proud of the hard work our PM-ProLearn Team has done to add VR&E approval to the menu of funding options for our students. America's Warriors deserve a lucrative and rewarding career after their military service. With full payment from the VA and professional certification training from PM-ProLearn, that is now more attainable than ever for Disabled Vets!”

As Tim Dalhouse mentioned, VR&E is added as an additional funding source to the many they currently have for military members and their families including Army CA, AF COOL, CoastGuard COOL, GI Bill, Federal/Unit Funding, and MyCAA. For those interested in learning more about PM-ProLearn’s training and funding options, please visit pm-prolearn.com/request-info.

About PM-ProLearn

PM-ProLearn is a professional development training company offering upskilling and reskilling services to veterans, civilians, and corporate teams. Founded by a retired U.S. Marine, PM-ProLearn is certified by the US Dept of VA as a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and is an Authorized Training Partner (ATP) of the Project Management Institute (PMI). PM-ProLearn offers comprehensive certification training for the PMP®, PMI-ACP®, CAPM®, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, Change Management Professional, and offers tailored training programs for corporate teams and full military units. Founded in 2017, PM-ProLearn has taught over 18,000 students on their mission to empower their clients with the knowledge, skills, and abilities they need to achieve their personal and organizational project management goals.