Cool Off with July Lottery Scratch-Off Games

Summer of Fun promo heats up

JACKSON, MISS. – With players clamoring for a $1 lottery ticket, the Mississippi Lottery is answering the call. Packed with prizes of up to $5,000, the appropriately entitled “$1 Lottery Ticket” goes on sale Tuesday, July 2.

Joining the July lineup is “Big Money Bingo,” a new $5 scratch-off game, bringing Bingo fans a larger play area with six cards of playing space, Bonus Numbers, and prizes of up to $75,000. And if Bingo isn’t your thing, the $2 “It Takes 2” will surely provide fun with two ways to play and win prizes of up to $20,000.

Summer of Fun 2024

Mississippi Lottery players have more opportunities to win cash and cool prizes in our latest promotion, Summer of Fun 2024. The sixth of 15 drawings occurs this afternoon with a top prize of a 20-foot Sun Tracker Pontoon boat, $10,000 cash and a 65-quart RTIC cooler, just in time for Independence Day celebrations. Entry forms may be accessed by scanning Summer of Fun QR codes at lottery play centers and other advertising. Lottery Insiders will receive access to a special entry link by email each week. Participants can enter once a week, and winners are notified via certified letter.

Sign up to become a Lottery Insider here. Read the complete rules here.

Office Closure

The Mississippi Lottery headquarters in Flowood will be closed Thursday, July 4, to observe the Fourth of July. Headquarters will reopen Friday, July 5, at 9 a.m.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s jackpot for Mega Millions® is up to an estimated $97 million, with an estimated cash value of $46.4 million. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for tonight is an estimated $70,000. The Wednesday, June 26, jackpots include the Powerball® jackpot, which is up to an estimated $95 million, with an estimated cash value of $45.7 million and the Lotto America® jackpot, which is up to an estimated $3.765 million, with an estimated cash value of $1.81 million.

