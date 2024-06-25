Exhibition “How Words Fly – Exhibition of Donations from Local Writers” inaugurated at the House of Macao Literature Cultural and creative café at the annex building enters in operation

MACAU, June 25 - In order to promote the development of Macao’s literature, showcase the power of local literature, and pay tribute to donors from all walks of life, the exhibition “How Words Fly – Exhibition of Donations from Local Writers”, specially curated by the House of Macao Literature under the Cultural Affairs Bureau, was inaugurated today (25 June) at the House of Macao Literature. The opening ceremony was held in a lively atmosphere and was officiate by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Chief of the Division of Culture and Sports of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the President of the Macau Pen Club, Tong Mui Siu; and the representative of Macao writer donors, Iau Chi Vai, and was attended by a number of donors from the literary circle and representatives of their families.

The House of Macao Literature has received generous support and donations from all sectors of society and specially curated this exhibition after collating and researching its current collection. The exhibition features over 90 pieces/sets of selected works from the House's collection donated by Macao writers and literary publishers, including manuscripts, newspaper clippings, books and calligraphy works, thus recording the footprints of Macao writers in various forms and diverse literary genres. The exhibition also gives a special introduction to a range of Macao writers born between 1922 and 1939, including Hu Xiao Feng, Lao Wa, Iau Chi Vai, Ngai Yick Kin (Tao Li), Lei Kun Teng, and Ling Ling. As pioneers in local literature, they have spared no efforts to propel literary development in Macao and exerted a profound influence on the local literary scene. Through this exhibition, the House of Macao Literature aims to deepen the public’s understanding of Macao writers and their rich variety of works while also extending appreciation to all sectors of society for their support and assistance.

In addition, the cultural and creative café located at the annex building of the House of Macao Literature is now in operation, providing light meals and drinks and selling cultural products, adding leisure and cultural and creative elements to the House. All are welcome to visit the exhibition and enjoy the local delicacies.

The exhibition “How Words Fly – Exhibition of Donations from Local Writers” is held on the first floor of the House of Macao Literature, located at No. 95A-B, Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida, and is open daily from 10am to 6pm (last admission at 5:30pm), including on public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free.

For more information, please visit the House of Macao Literature’s website at www.clm.gov.mo.