Young Musicians Unite Announces $10 Million Commitment From Dan Lewis For Arts Access Miami
Daniel Lewis to Donate $10 Million to Arts Access Miami from 2024-2028 to Benefit Music Education for Miami YouthMIAMI, FL, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young Musicians Unite is proud to announce that Daniel Lewis has pledged $10 million to Arts Access Miami over the next 5 Years. By making a proactive donation to the project, Lewis is helping ensure the organization continues to provide music and arts education equity for all.
Art Access Miami is a music and arts education alliance building initiative working to identify and mobilize arts and music organizations across whole communities. This initiative is powered by philanthropist Daniel R. Lewis, spearheaded by Young Musicians Unite and The Miami Foundation in cooperation with Miami-Dade County Public School System and local leading music education nonprofit organizations in an effort to bring a thriving arts education ecosystem to every child in Miami-Dade.
“At the center of Arts Access Miami is the idea of creating alliances; alliances of organizations, schools, and city officials, all of which come together for the sole purpose of creating a better future for every child in Miami Dade,” says Lewis. “Since 2018, Art Access Miami has collaborated with effective non-profit leaders, Miami-Dade County Public School System’s Principals, its Superintendent and senior staff, sharing space, instruments, staff development, and the needed data. We are looking for organizations and philanthropy with aligned interests to share information, collaborate and enable more youth to achieve their potential through all Arts working together rather than alone”.
“I am in pursuit of ‘effective creative youth development through the arts that can be accessible and affordable for all youth’, in Miami-Dade County through Arts Access Miami, and Interlochen/Miami, and nationally through the Lewis Prize for Music,” adds Lewis.
“Dan Lewis’ investment is a game changer for arts and music education organizations across Miami,” said Sammy Gonzalez Zeira, CEO of Young Musicians Unite.“His generosity guarantees that every child in Miami Gardens, South Dade and Homestead will now gain access to a free arts and music education with over 50,000 students impacted by 2028.
I anticipate that Dan’s vision and commitment will inspire other philanthropic leaders to make similar commitments and investments into Arts Access and will change how communities solve problems through collaboration and a united vision.”
About Daniel Lewis:
Daniel Lewis has devoted the last 19 years to philanthropic activities, with his greatest focus being on social and musical arts investing. He initiated the Cleveland Orchestra’s multi-week residency in Miami as founding chairman of Miami Music Association. He was the board chair of the Festival of North American Orchestras. He also served on the executive committee of The Cleveland Orchestra and the board of the League of American Orchestras. Dan recently founded and chairs M:X (Miami Experimental) and The Lewis Prize for Music, his most recent start-up, is another ambitious effort to drive social change through musical arts. Dan is also chairman of The Management Center and is on the board of Third Way. Dan graduated from Miami University with an accounting degree, taught three years at Cleveland's Glenville High School, was a real estate developer in Phoenix, and retired from Progressive Corporation having had general management, control, claims, product management, and board membership responsibilities.
About Arts Access Miami:
Art Access Miami is a music and arts education alliance building initiative working to identify and mobilize arts and music organizations across whole communities. This initiative is powered by philanthropist Daniel R. Lewis, spearheaded by Young Musicians Unite and The Miami Foundation in cooperation with Miami-Dade County Public School System and local leading music education nonprofit organizations in an effort to bring a thriving arts education ecosystem to every child in Miami-Dade.
About Young Musicians Unite:
Miami based Young Musicians Unite is a non-profit organization that is determined to provide music education to students regardless of their socio-economic background. YMU provides turnkey music education solutions for Title 1 schools across Miami-Dade County. YMU equips schools with trained instructors, lesson plans, instruments and all the necessary resources for vibrant music classes. Young Musicians Unite believes that every student in Miami-Dade deserves access to music education regardless of their socio-economic background. They collaborate with schools to provide free music education, which has been proven to inspire personal development, foster a sense of community and prepare our future leaders. https://www.youngmusiciansunite.org/
Contact: Melanie@TheTagExperience.com
Melanie Planas
The Tag Experience
email us here