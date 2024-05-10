Female-founded Desolas Mezcal Wins Double Gold at 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
This Salmiana Agave Mezcal was awarded 95 points by The Tasting Alliance
It is such an honor to win double gold. In our industry, the SFWSC is one of the most prestigious competitions. We’re proud to be in such good company with other award-winning spirits.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATED, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desolas Mezcal, the non-smoky and female-founded premium spirit brand, won double gold at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) for its Mezcal Blanco, including a 95-point score awarded by The Tasting Alliance. Founded in 2000, the SFWSC is the oldest and largest competition of its kind.
One of the highest-awarded mezcals on the market, Desolas also recently added a platinum medal from the 2024 L.A. Spirits Awards to its impressive list of accolades. Additional awards include Mezcal of the Year at the 2023 Bartender Spirit Awards, a gold medal at Tales of the Cocktail, and a double gold at the 2023 New York World Spirits Competition.
Inspired by traditional time-honored techniques of mezcal production, Desolas Mezcal is delicately handcrafted from the Salmiana Agave in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, creating a distinct mezcal and flavor profile with low smoke and botanical and fresh aroma. The Salmiana Agave is known as the “Green Giant” due to its enormous size and requires careful handling. The Piñas are cooked in above-ground ovens known as “hornos” instead of an underground pit, resulting in a mezcal with lower smoke and more agave forward. The arid air and chalky soil of the region also contribute to the mezcal’s distinctive flavor characteristics, exposing herbal, grassy, and botanical notes.
Launched in 2020, Desolas is a female-founded brand that honors the artisanal process of crafting mezcal. Co-founder and CEO GG Mirvis has spent over a decade working in the spirits industry and developed a passion for mezcal and the tradition and mystique that surrounds the spirit.
“It is such an honor to win double gold at the recent San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In our industry, the SFWSC is one of the most prestigious competitions. We’re proud to be in such good company with other award-winning spirits,” says Mirvis.
Featured in Forbes, People, InTouch, OK!, VinePair and more, Desolas has quickly become a spirits favorite in part due to its unique, non-smoky flavor profile. Desolas is distributed in New York, Florida, Georgia, Colorado, Texas and California and continues to expand into new markets. For more information, please visit www.desolasmezcal.com.
About Desolas Mezcal:
Desolas Mezcal is an artisanally crafted spirit that is thoughtfully produced from 100% Salmiana Agave found in the state of San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The Salmiana agave, also known as the “green giant,” is cooked in above-ground ovens resulting in a mezcal with a fresh botanical aroma and gentle smoke. Its grassy, earthy and agave-forward character is a product of the arid and chalking soil of San Luis Potosi. The female-founded, premium mezcal brand can be found in 6 states – New York, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Colorado, and California and can be shipped nationwide through our website. Desolas is also served at premier New York City and Miami hotspots including Bond St, Polo Bar, Spring Place, Sant Ambroeus, Casa Tua, Mayfair Grill, BOHO house, among others. For more information, please visit www.desolasmezcal.com.
