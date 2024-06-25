New Book 'Ethan's Good Dad Act' by Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings Soars to Top Seller Status on Amazon

Ethan's Good Dad Act soars to Top Sellers list in just one week! Ethan was the motivation for Dr Jennings to help change the law. Ethan's Good Dad Act - A father turns his lemons into lemonade so all Good Dads can take a sip!

"Ethans Good Dad Act" is sure to become a #1 best seller!

This is legislation that needs to be supported locally, nationally and internationally- I endorse and suggest that everyone get a copy of Ethan's Good Dad Act!” — Les Brown, Author

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings' latest book, "Ethan's Good Dad Act," has taken the literary world by storm, quickly becoming a top seller on Amazon just one week after its release. This compelling story sheds light on the groundbreaking Florida House Bill #775, which was passed into law last year by the Florida Legislature, granting fathers unprecedented legal rights to their children unlike any other state in the United States.

The book delves into the journey of how this historic legislation came to be and its impact on fathers across the nation. Following the passage of House Bill #775, the Good Dad Act Committee was established to provide fathers with a safe space to connect and seek guidance. Every Tuesday evening at 8pm, fathers can join the committee's online meetings on Google Meet, where they hear from guest attorneys and judges, receive answers to their questions, and find support in reuniting with their children.

Fathers looking to join the Good Dad Act Committee can visit www.GoodDadAct.com. "Ethan's Good Dad Act" is available for purchase at www.EthansGoodDadAct.com, Amazon.com, and Barnes & Noble's website.

Renowned authors and public motivational speakers Les Brown and Brian Tracy have both endorsed the book, recognizing its potential to transform the treatment of fathers in family court systems nationwide. Their reviews highlight the book's ability to shift the narrative from "deadbeat Dads" to "Good Dads," offering hope and inspiration to fathers navigating challenging legal battles.

Don't miss the opportunity to explore the powerful message of "Ethan's Good Dad Act" and join the movement towards positive change for fathers everywhere.

