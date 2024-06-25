MDC hosts Discover Nature – Fishing events July 9 and 11 in Chamois

Body

CHAMOIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn more about fishing in Missouri through two Discover Nature – Fishing events in Chamois from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. July 9 and 11.

The July 9 event will cover equipment, casting, and proper fish handling along with how to tie a knot and bait a hook. Registration for this event is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Lz. The July 11 event will walk participants through five common Missouri fish, fishing with lures, and Missouri’s fishing regulations. Participants for the July 11 event must attend the July 9 event as well. Register for the July 11 event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Lr.

These events are designed for participants ages 7 and older, and all participants ages 7-15 must be accompanied by an adult. All fishing equipment and instruction will be provided free of charge. Participants will not need to have a fishing license for these programs.

Questions about these events can be sent to Lance Lewis at lance.lewis@mdc.mo.gov. Both events will be held at Ben Branch Lake Conservation Area which is located on Ben Branch Lake Trail in Chamois.