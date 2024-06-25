Governor Hochul Announces Start of $17.4 Million Project to Rehabilitate Three Key Bridges in the Hudson Valley

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is underway on a $17.4 million project to rehabilitate three highway bridges in the Hudson Valley, enhancing safety and improving resiliency along important travel routes for residents and commuters in three counties. With support from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the project will install new decks, road surfaces and make other repairs to bridges along State Route 52 in Orange County, State Route 304 in Rockland County and Illington Road in Westchester County, which serve thousands of motorists each day and are widely used by commuters to reach the region’s major highways – including the New York State Thruway and the Cross Westchester Expressway (Interstate 287) – as well as many of the area’s most popular destinations. Each of the bridges being rehabilitated is more than 50 years old.

“By investing in infrastructure, we are ensuring that our communities stay connected and that they are ready to meet the challenges posed by climate change,” Governor Hochul said. “The rehabilitation of these three Hudson Valley bridges will ease travel through some of the region’s busiest travel corridors, which will strengthen our economy, improve quality of life and public safety, and help keep our communities prosperous.”

Work on the three bridges includes the installation of new, fully continuous and jointless bridge decks that will reduce long-term maintenance costs, create a smoother ride and increase the overall life span of the bridges. Additional improvements include new road surfaces, steel girder repairs, pier replacements, concrete abutment repairs and utility work. Warm mix asphalt with recycled crushed glass will also be utilized and other materials onsite will be recycled and reused as applicable.

The project will rehabilitate the following bridges:

State Route 52 over Interstate 84 in the Town of Newburgh, Orange County, which was originally built in 1963.

State Route 304 over Interstate 287 in the Town of Clarkstown, Rockland County, which was originally built in 1953.

Illington Road over the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, which was originally built in 1967.

Work has already begun on the State Route 52 and Illington Road bridges, Construction will get started on the State Route 304 bridge in the coming months. The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.

Shoulder closures will occur along Interstate 84, the Taconic State Parkway and Interstate 287 to accommodate construction. Additional traffic changes include:

State Route 52 and State Route 304 will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

The Illington Road overpass will be closed to traffic.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is committed to investing in our infrastructure to make it more resilient. This project will modernize three important bridges in the Hudson Valley, making them ready for whatever challenges mother nature has in store for us and helping to ensure that New York State’s economy continues to grow and our local communities continue to prosper.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "“From Rockland to Westchester, these bridges are vital arterial connectors in the Hudson Valley that carry thousands of vehicles each day. But age and deterioration have taken a toll on many sections of these roadways and along the bridges, which is why I am proud the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law is helping bridge the gap in funding to jumpstart critical repairs of these vital highways. This substantial funding means safer bridges, good-paying construction jobs, and is exactly the sort of long overdue investments I had in mind when I lead the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Act to passage.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law unlocked billions of dollars to revitalize our transportation infrastructure and create thousands of good-paying jobs along the way. I’m pushing every day to deliver those dollars and jobs across the entire Hudson Valley. This landmark investment in Orange County will deliver safer roads for Newburgh families and improve the resiliency of our bridges as we bring our infrastructure into the 21st century.”

State Senator Peter Harckham said, “Maintaining important infrastructure, like our roadways and bridges, is my top priority, as we continue to support New York’s economy. The start of refurbishing project for three important bridges in the Hudson Valley, including one in the Town of Yorktown, is welcome news because it will benefit residents and local businesses, as well as visitors to the area and interstate commerce. I appreciate the strong partnership with Governor Hochul to invest in New York’s transportation safety and continued economic growth.”

State Senator Robert Rolison said, “This infrastructure project is essential to maintaining access to key commuter arteries in our state as well as enhancing the safety and well-being of our built environment. I applaud the governor for this critical investment in a Town of Newburgh highway bridge and I look forward to working with our state partners to repave and resurface more of our region's roadways so that drivers can travel more safely and comfortably.”

State Senator William Weber said, “The rehabilitation of the State Route 304 bridge over Interstate 287 is much needed and will be welcomed by all. I am happy the state has heard our infrastructure concerns and is taking the necessary steps to fix them.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson said, “This overpass is one of the most highly traveled portions of Route 52, since it connects to I-84 via Exit 37 in Newburgh. I travel across this bridge every day. I applaud Governor Hochul and the State Department of Transportation for this rehabilitation project. It is crucial to maintain our roads and bridges — not only to avoid future disasters, but to ensure a better quality of life.”

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said, “We believe ensuring reliable and secure transportation infrastructure for the Hudson Valley is crucial and applaud the latest investment in the State Route 304 bridge in Rockland County.”

Assemblymember Kenneth Zebrowski said, “Route 304 is a major thoroughfare through Rockland County and the surface that runs over the NYS Thruway is always a problem. I am excited that Governor Hochul and the DOT are identifying infrastructure projects like this that are in desperate need of rehabilitation and making critical investments. This work will make a noticeable difference for thousands of Rocklanders a day who use Route 304 to get around the County.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “I would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for allocating millions of dollars in funding to help rehabilitate the Illington Road Bridge that spans the Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown. This particular bridge is nearly 60 years old and in a state of much-needed repair. Our administration has proven its commitment to infrastructure and roadway improvements to help build a stronger Westchester County, and this funding will help to ensure the safety of the residents and commuters who use this bridge to travel every day.”

