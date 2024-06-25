JobGraze Welcomes Chris Morancie as New Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product
EINPresswire.com/ -- JobGraze, a pioneering nurse staffing marketplace focused on staffing international nurses in the U.S. and globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christford (Chris) Morancie as its new Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product.
With over a decade of experience as a digital leader, Morancie brings a wealth of expertise in driving impactful digital transformation initiatives for organizations and clients alike. His proven track record of pioneering digital service strategies, leading product development, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, creating talent development initiatives, and managing high-stakes automation projects for tech giants makes him an invaluable addition to the JobGraze team.
"At JobGraze, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of digital innovation in healthcare talent acquisition and workforce solutions," said Alexis Nguyen, CEO at JobGraze. "We are thrilled to welcome Chris Morancie as our new Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product. His strategic blend of technical acumen, leadership, and innovative problem-solving will be instrumental in driving our mission forward."
Morancie expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am excited to join JobGraze and contribute to its ongoing success. My goal is to empower organizations to navigate the digital landscape with agility, enhancing operational efficiencies, and fostering a culture of continuous innovation."
As Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product, Morancie will leverage his deep understanding of digital technologies to lead JobGraze's strategic planning efforts, provide team leadership, and deliver transformative digital solutions that drive growth, competitive advantage, and sustainable success.
About JobGraze
JobGraze is a pioneering nurse staffing, job search and matching company focused on staffing international nurses in the U.S. and globally. With a comprehensive suite of services, JobGraze simplifies the placement process for healthcare facilities and provides unparalleled support to nurses seeking to advance their careers internationally. Through cutting-edge technology and strategic expertise, JobGraze empowers organizations to streamline their recruitment processes, optimize workforce performance, and drive business growth. By bridging the gap between supply and demand, JobGraze aims to enhance the quality of healthcare worldwide.
For more information about JobGraze and our services, please visit https://jobgraze.com/.
Alexis Nguyen
