JobGraze Announces Grand Opening: Revolutionizing International Nursing Hiring and Placement
SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JobGraze, an innovative company dedicated to staffing international nurses in the U.S. and globally, is thrilled to announce its grand opening. JobGraze aims to address the global nursing shortage by connecting highly skilled international nurses with healthcare facilities that are in desperate need of their expertise.
JobGraze: Bridging the Gap in Global Healthcare
As the demand for qualified nurses continues to outstrip supply, JobGraze steps in with a solution designed to benefit both healthcare providers and nurses. With a commitment to excellence, JobGraze is set to streamline the hiring and placement process, ensuring that healthcare facilities have access to the best talent available from around the world.
Services Offered:
- Comprehensive Hiring and Placement Solutions: JobGraze provides end-to-end placement services, from sourcing and screening candidates to facilitating interviews and managing the hiring process.
- Visa and Immigration Assistance: Navigating the complexities of international relocation can be daunting. JobGraze offers full support with visa applications, licensing, and relocation services to ensure a smooth transition for international nurses.
- Cultural Integration Programs: To help international nurses acclimate to their new environments, JobGraze offers robust cultural training and support programs, fostering a positive and productive work experience.
A Word from Our CEO
"We are excited to launch JobGraze and begin making a significant impact in the healthcare industry," said Alexis Nguyen, CEO of JobGraze. "Our mission is to connect talented nurses with opportunities that match their skills and career aspirations while addressing the critical shortage of healthcare professionals globally. We believe that by facilitating international staffing, we can enhance the quality of care provided to patients and support the career growth of nurses worldwide."
A Word from Our COO
“This is a significant milestone in our journey, and we are excited to embark on this venture with all of you. We understand the challenges that companies face in finding the right talent and the hurdles that job seekers encounter in securing their ideal roles. We believe that by fostering strong relationships and understanding the unique needs of each client and candidate, we can create lasting partnerships that drive mutual success,” said Jenn Vuong, COO of JobGraze.
About JobGraze
JobGraze is a pioneering nurse staffing, job search and matching company focused on staffing international nurses in the U.S. and globally. With a comprehensive suite of services, JobGraze simplifies the placement process for healthcare facilities and provides unparalleled support to nurses seeking to advance their careers internationally. By bridging the gap between supply and demand, JobGraze aims to enhance the quality of healthcare worldwide.
For more information about JobGraze and our services, please visit https://jobgraze.com/.
Alexis Nguyen
JobGraze
alexis@jobgraze.com
