Salike® revolutionises coir industry with new 80L packages
In a groundbreaking move, UK’s largest coir portfolio, Salike® proudly offers its signature coir potting mixes in new, value-packed 80L packages.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move, UK’s largest coir portfolio, Salike® proudly offers its signature coir potting mixes in new, value-packed 80L packages. This strategic expansion underscores Salike's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction in the rapidly evolving horticultural industry.
Salike’s new Coir Vital Grow and Coir Plus products now deliver an impressive 80L of premium coir when hydrated, offering customers unparalleled value. Previously only available in 70L to 75L, the newly introduced range is ethically produced and sourced, meeting our stringent environmental and social commitments. Blending its innovative spirit with an unwavering commitment to providing customer-centric solutions, Salike® continues to lead the way in sustainable gardening.
Crafted from the dust and fibres of the coconut husk, Salike’ s Coir Vital Grow, Coir Plus, and Coir Nutri have become much sought-after since its introduction earlier this year. Completely free of the more harmful peat-moss, Salike’s 80L Coir Vital Grow, and Coir Plus boasts exceptional water retention, air porosity, and drainage capabilities, making them ideal for a wide range of plants and crops.
Product highlights:
• Coir Vital Grow: Perfect for both novice gardeners and seasoned growers, this mix is designed for ease of use and convenience.
• Coir Plus: Enriched with essential NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium), Coir Plus provides plants with essential elements for healthy and robust growth.
Committed to bringing a product that is not only of high quality but also produced in an environmentally-friendly manner, Salike® is carbon neutral compliant with ISO 14064-3 : 2019, and continues to adopt ethical practices in the producing and sourcing of its products. With our products manufactured in Sri Lanka, which is where the raw material is available, we offset our carbon footprint, following the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) processes. Additionally, Salike® adheres to Sedex fair-trade practices and is a proud member of the Organisation for Responsible Businesses. Salike’s new 80L Coir Vital Grow and Coir Plus are a testament to its ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability.
If you are garden centre looking at stocking high quality, sustainable products, directly from the producers, get in touch with our business development team via email hello@coirproducts.co.uk.
