Aspire Systems CEO Gowri Shankar Subramanian among India's Most Trusted Leaders 2024
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems recognized by Great Place To Work® India among India's Most Trusted Leaders 2024
Aspire Systems’ CEO, Gowri Shankar Subramanian, has been recognized among India's Most Trusted Leaders by Great Place To Work™ India.
This prestigious award acknowledges Gowri’s exceptional leadership qualities, his people-centric approach, and his commitment to building trust within Aspire and beyond. This acknowledgment is a reflection of Aspire’s efforts to integrate advanced technology with workplace innovation aligning with Gen Z preferences.
“I am deeply honoured to be recognised by the Great Place to Work™ India team. This award is a reflection of the collective effort of the entire Aspire team. I believe that leadership thrives on trust, and as leaders, it is important for us to create an open and transparent work environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and heard. Being named one of India's Most Trusted Leaders is a privilege, and it serves as a humble reminder of the importance Aspire has always given to fostering an environment where trust fuels innovation, and a collaborative team dynamic focuses on collective goals.” - Gowri Shankar Subramanian, CEO, Aspire Systems
As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 100 million employees from over 150 countries worldwide take the with Great Place To Work for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.
In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 27 leaders among India's Most Trusted Leaders 2024 have been recognized.
“Our research in partnership with the Great Manager Institute has revealed the three pillars of strong leadership: Connect, Develop, and Inspire. By nurturing a work environment built on trust and respect, leaders can unlock the full potential of their workforce, leading to increased productivity, innovation, and overall business success.
The leaders recognized here haven't just created exceptional workplaces, they have the potential to inspire our workforce through their legacy of trusted leadership.” - Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place to Work India
About Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 275 customers across the globe. Aspire works with the world's most innovative enterprises in Banking, Insurance, Retail, and ISVs, helping them leverage technology to transform their business in the digital landscape. Its proven approach to Software Engineering and Digital Technologies allows companies to run smart business models. Aspire’s core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates its belief in lavishing care and attention to its customers and employees. We currently have over 4800 employees globally and are CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across North America, LATAM, UK, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, India and Asia Pacific.
Aspire Systems has been recognized for the 12th time in a row as one of the Top 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute. To know more about Aspire Systems, visit https://www.aspiresys.com/.
