RCP publishes new educational and career guidance for specialist, associate specialist and specialty (SAS) doctors

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has published new educational and career guidance for specialist, associate specialist and specialty (SAS) doctors.

SAS and locally employed (LE) doctors are the fastest growing part of the medical workforce on the GMC medical register, increasing by 40% between 2017 and 2021. Playing a vital role in the NHS, 83% of SAS doctors have 10 or more years of experience in medicine. Most work in senior roles in the NHS, treating and caring for thousands of patients every day, many running their own clinics and working autonomously.

In publishing this guidance, the RCP hopes to encourage employers and clinical leads to think about how they can create a high-quality local training pathway for SAS doctors. Every doctor should have the time and support to continuously learn and develop throughout their career.



Dr Naeem Aziz, SAS lead said:

‘More needs to be done to support SAS doctors. The NHS does not always recognise, value or support these doctors to progress in their education and their careers. It is time to put that right.

‘All doctors need protected time to learn, teach and lead. The educational and professional development of SAS doctors is as important as it is for any other doctor in the health service – and we hope that this guidance will raise the profile of these doctors.

‘After all, there is no such thing as a “non-training” doctor.'