Switzerland DMARC and MTA-STS Adoption Report 2024
PowerDMARC’s 2024 Switzerland DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report investigates 1103 Swiss domains, to reveal interesting insights into their email security posture.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerDMARC, a leading provider of email authentication and domain security solutions, recently released its 2024 cybersecurity report on DMARC and MTA-STS adoption in Switzerland. In the report, PowerDMARC examined the email and domain security practices of 1103 Swiss organizations belonging to top industries and sectors. Apart from important statistics on email authentication rates, the report also provides actionable steps organizations can take to boost their domain’s defenses.
The rising concern of email-based threats and domain impersonation demands DMARC and MTA-STS protection for all organizations. These email authentication protocols can help minimize cyber attacks on your domain while assisting your genuine emails in reaching customer inboxes.
Key highlights from the report include:
1. Sector-wise Analysis: The report examines email security for top industries in Switzerland. This includes Fitness, Healthcare, Media, Government, Telecom, Transport, Banking, Job Boards, Education and Miscellaneous Businesses.
2. Statistical and Graphical Presentation: On investigating 1103 domains in Switzerland, the data and insights are presented in the form of charts and graphs with clear statistical analysis. The report reveals crucial data on SPF, DMARC, MTA-STS, and DNSSEC adoption rates.
3. Critical Error Identification: PowerDMARC identified critical errors Swiss organizations in each sector are making, that are hampering their domain’s security needs.
4. Expert Recommendations: The report outlines actionable measures provided by real-life cybersecurity experts to improve email deliverability and security in Switzerland.
5. PowerDMARC Solutions: Lastly, the report summarizes PowerDMARC’s suite of advanced domain and email authentication services, including configuration, setup, and management of SPF, DKIM, DMARC, and MTA-STS records, smart reporting, reputation monitoring, and real-time alerts, ensuring comprehensive protection against email-based threats.
To read the full report and explore PowerDMARC’s services, visit https://powerdmarc.com.
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use.
PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reports and advanced monitoring features to help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. Catering to more than 2000 customers spread across 70+ countries, PowerDMARC is backed by the support of 700+ global MSP Partners.
The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP-ready, fully multi-tenant along with White Label support, and is GDPR ready, SOC2 Type 2, and ISO27001 certified.
Ahona Rudra
PowerDMARC
+1 217-650-7167
marketing@powerdmarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
What is DMARC?