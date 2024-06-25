Master Fluid Solutions® Introduces TRIM™ SC417, a General Purpose, Ferrous Cutting and Grinding Fluid
New Semisynthetic Coolant Achieves the Highest Levels of Ferrous Rust Protection Whilst Also Maintaining Low Levels of Foam Even in Soft Water Areas.
TRIM SC417 is designed to lower customers’ total costs on ferrous machining with an economical and easy-to-maintain semisynthetic cutting and grinding fluid.”DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Semisynthetic Coolant Achieves the Highest Levels of Ferrous Rust Protection Whilst Also Maintaining Low Levels of Foam Even in Soft Water Areas.
— Justin Geach
Master Fluid Solutions
Master Fluid Solutions is proud to announce the newest semisynthetic coolant in its line of industry-leading cutting fluids: TRIM SC417. Its unique formulation achieves the highest levels of ferrous rust protection whilst also maintaining low levels of foam even in soft water areas. As a very versatile product that works well in a wide range of operations such as grinding, milling, turning, drilling and tapping, SC417 is also extremely hard water tolerant.
“We are excited that our new TRIM SC417 joins our industry-leading TRIM family of metalworking fluids in the European market,” remarks Justin Geach, Global Director of Marketing at Master Fluid Solutions. “TRIM SC417 is designed to lower customers’ total costs on ferrous machining with an economical and easy-to- maintain semisynthetic cutting and grinding fluid.”
TRIM SC417’s clean running formulation prevents the loading of grinding wheels, ensuring good surface finishes and minimal burning while also reducing carry-off for low total operating cost. With its fast-wetting abilities, SC417 gets right to the point of cut, fully coating the work piece and chips for superior corrosion prevention. What’s more, it’s easily recycled and disposed of without special handling or equipment.
TRIM SC417 is now available for sale throughout Europe. Click here to learn more about our new product.
About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM™, WEDOLiT™, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for eleven consecutive years. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products, find a local distributor to contact at 2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537-3365, or visit their website at www.masterfluids.com.
Photo link: https://pdocs.masterfluids.com/mcc/docs/db-i/54g2442-O-300-T/SC417-54g.jpg
Photo caption: New Semisynthetic Coolant TRIM SC417 from Master Fluid Solutions
Mark W. Scherer
Master Fluid Solutions WDG GmbH
+49 1512 0298550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube