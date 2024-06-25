Webinar for industry and contract research organisations (CROs) on revised Environmental Risk Assessment (ERA) guideline for human medicinal products, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 26 June 2024

The ERA-DG together with additional technical experts from the EU network is hosting a stakeholder webinar for industry and contract research organisations (CROs) on the revised ERA guideline for human medicinal products. The revised guideline will come into force as of 01/09/2024. The webinar is for participants from industry and CROs only. A general overview of the new aspects of the guideline will be provided as well as responses to consolidated questions (sent beforehand by industry) by the technical and regulatory experts. The webinar will be held via Webex.