Schizophrenia Market Size in the 7MM was approximately USD 8,000 Million in 2022, estimated DelveInsight

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Schizophrenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Schizophrenia, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Schizophrenia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Schizophrenia Market Report

• June 2024:- Spinogenix- A Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Double-blind Phase 2 Study to Assess the Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacodynamics of SPG302 in Adult Participants Diagnosed With Schizophrenia. This Phase 2 study described herein will evaluate the safety, efficacy, tolerability, and pharmacodynamics of SPG302 in adults with a primary diagnosis of schizophrenia.

• June 2024:- AbbVie- A 6-Week, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Cariprazine in the Acute Exacerbation of Schizophrenia, With an Additional 18-Week Blinded Extension Period. Participants will receive oral capsules of cariprazine or placebo for 6 weeks. Upon completion of 6-week treatment period, participants will be eligible to receive oral capsules of cariprazine for additional 18 weeks. The safety follow up period will follow after for an additional 8 weeks.

• June 2024:- Neurocrine Biosciences- A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Valbenazine as Adjunctive Treatment in Subjects With Schizophrenia. The primary objective for this study is to evaluate the effect of adjunctive valbenazine versus placebo on symptoms of schizophrenia in participants who have inadequate response to antipsychotic treatment.

• In the 7MM, the total prevalent cases of Schizophrenia were estimated to be approximately 6,029,994 in 2022, of which the US accounted for around 45.05%, while EU4 and the UK accounted for nearly 37.36%, and Japan accounted for approximately 17.59% of the total prevalent cases.

• Among the 7MM, the US accounted for nearly 37.20% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Schizophrenia, with nearly 1,412,470 cases in 2022. These cases are expected to increase during the study period (2020–2034).

• As per DelveInsight analysis, EU4 and the UK accounted for around 1,588,816 diagnosed prevalent cases of Schizophrenia in 2022. These cases are expected to change during the study period (2020–2034)

• Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest prevalent cases of Schizophrenia, representing nearly 28.50% of the cases, followed by the UK, and France, while Spain had the least cases in 2022

• According to estimates based on DelveInsight’s epidemiology model, Schizophrenia exhibits a higher male preponderance than females in the US. Of the total diagnosed prevalent cases in the US, nearly 53.63% were males and 46.37% were females, in 2022.

• The leading Schizophrenia Companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Karuna Therapeutics, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Sunivion/PsychoGenics, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, Takeda, Minerva Neurosciences, Newron Pharmaceuticals, Lyndra Therapeutics, Pharmaceuticals Laboratories, Cerevel Therapeutics, and others.

• Promising Schizophrenia Therapies such as HS-10380, NBI-1117568, ANAVEX3-71 oral capsules, SPG302, CVL-231 30 mg, Cariprazine, Lumateperone 42 mg, Aripiprazole Lauroxil, CVL-231 15 mg, Valbenazine, Brilaroxazine, and others.

Schizophrenia Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Schizophrenia prevalent cases

• Total Schizophrenia diagnosed prevalent cases

• Schizophrenia Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

• Schizophrenia Severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Schizophrenia Marketed Drugs

• ABILIFY MAINTENA (aripiprazole): Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Lundbeck

ABILIFY MAINTENA (aripiprazole) for extended-release injectable suspension, an IM depot formulation of aripiprazole, is a sterile lyophilized powder that, when reconstituted with sterile water for injection, forms an injectable suspension that can be administered monthly. ABILIFY MAINTENA is an atypical antipsychotic for treating schizophrenia. The mechanism of action of aripiprazole in the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder is unknown. The efficacy of aripiprazole could be mediated through a combination of partial agonist activity at dopamine D2 and serotonin 5-HT1A receptors and antagonist activity at 5-HT2A receptors.

• UZEDY (risperidone): Teva Pharmaceuticals/MedinCell

UZEDY (risperidone) extended-release injectable suspension is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. UZEDY administers risperidone through copolymer technology under license from MedinCell that allows for absorption and sustained release in the first subcutaneous injection. UZEDY is the only long-acting, subcutaneous formulation of risperidone available in both one- and two-month dosing intervals. UZEDY is the first subcutaneous, long-acting formulation of risperidone that utilizes SteadyTeq, a copolymer technology proprietary to MedinCell that controls the steady release of risperidone.

Schizophrenia Emerging Drugs

• Ulotaront (SEP-363856): Sumitomo Pharma/Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

Ulotaront (SEP-363856) is a trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) agonist with serotonin 5-HT1A agonist activity, jointly developed by Sunovion Pharma and PsychoGenics, which is a small-molecule oral agent that does not bind to dopamine D2 or serotonin 5-HT2A receptors. Sunovion discovered Ulotaront in collaboration with PsychoGenics using it is in vivo phenotypic SmartCube platform and associated artificial intelligence algorithms.

In May 2019, the US FDA granted BTD for SEP-363856 for the treatment of people with schizophrenia.

• Brilaroxazine (RP-5063): Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Brilaroxazine (RP5063) is a new chemical entity with potent affinity and selectivity against key serotonin and dopamine receptors implicated in schizophrenia and other psychiatric disorders. RP5063 is a multimodal modulator of the serotonin 5-HT1A, 5-HT2A, 5-HT2B, and 5-HT7 receptors and D2, D3, and D4 dopamine receptors in clinical development for multiple neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia Treatment Landscape

Schizophrenia treatment typically involves a combination of medication and psychosocial interventions aimed at managing the condition effectively. Pharmacotherapy plays a pivotal role in addressing schizophrenia symptoms, with a wide array of mono and combination pharmacological options available. Antipsychotic medications, categorized into first-generation (FGAs) and second-generation (SGAs), are commonly prescribed as first-line treatments. Some treatment approaches may involve a combination of antipsychotics and antiepileptic medications, tailored to specific patient groups. Both oral antipsychotics (OAP) and long-acting injectable therapies (LAI) are accessible options within each generation of antipsychotics. In clinical practice, a blend of both FGAs and SGAs is often utilized to effectively manage schizophrenia symptoms.

Schizophrenia Market Outlook

Schizophrenia is a severe and chronic mental disorder characterized by distorted thinking, perception, emotions, language, sense of self, and behavior. Its impact extends beyond patients to family members, caregivers, and society due to its lifelong nature and the likelihood of relapses. The disorder progresses through stages, including prodromal, active, and residual, each marked by specific symptoms such as hallucinations, suspiciousness, delusions, depression, withdrawal, anxiety, and difficulty concentrating. The treatment options for schizophrenia include medication (antipsychotics), psychological counseling and social support, cognitive behavioral therapy, and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT).

Schizophrenia Drug Market

First-generation antipsychotics (FGAs) encompass medications such as chlorpromazine, fluphenazine, haloperidol, and perphenazine. FGAs are associated with frequent and potentially significant neurological side effects, including the risk of developing tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder that may or may not be reversible. Consequently, second-generation antipsychotic (SGA) medications are generally preferred due to their lower propensity for serious side effects compared to FGAs. SGAs, including REXULTI/RXULTI (brexpiprazole), CAPLYTA (lumateperone), LATUDA (lurasidone hydrochloride), SAPHRIS (asenapine), ABILIFY MYCITE (aripiprazole tablets with sensor), VRAYLAR/REAGILA (cariprazine), SECUADO (asenapine), INVEGA SUSTENNA/TRINZA/HAYFERA (paliperidone palmitate), ARISTADA/ARISTADA INITIO (aripiprazole lauroxil), PERSERIS (risperidone), FANAPT (iloperidone), LYBALVI (olanzapine and samidorphan), among others, are generally favored due to their lower risk of side effects.

Scope of the Schizophrenia Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Schizophrenia Companies- Boehringer Ingelheim, Karuna Therapeutics, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Sunivion/PsychoGenics, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, Takeda, Minerva Neurosciences, Newron Pharmaceuticals, Lyndra Therapeutics, Pharmaceuticals Laboratories, Cerevel Therapeutics, and others.

• Schizophrenia Therapies- HS-10380, NBI-1117568, ANAVEX3-71 oral capsules, SPG302, CVL-231 30 mg, Cariprazine, Lumateperone 42 mg, Aripiprazole Lauroxil, CVL-231 15 mg, Valbenazine, Brilaroxazine, and others.

• Schizophrenia Market Dynamics: Schizophrenia Market Drivers and Barriers

• Schizophrenia Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

