Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Analysis 2024: FDA Approval, Clinical Trials, Therapies, MOA, ROA by DelveInsight

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline

IPF pipeline constitutes 80+ key companies are developing 100+ IPF treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, MOA, ROA analyzes DelveInsight.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report:

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis companies working in the treatment market are FibroGen, United Therapeutics, Bellerophon Therapeutics, MediciNova, Novartis, Endeavor BioMedicines, Pliant Therapeutics, Nitto Denko, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Calliditas Therapeutics, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, PureTech Health, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Galecto Biotech AB, CSL Behring, Celgene Pharmaceutical, Vicore Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Guangdong Raynovent, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Metagone Biotech, AstraZeneca, Lung Therapeutics, Bridge Biotherapeutics, AstraZeneca, Kinarus AG, Insmed, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Annapurna Bio, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ark Biosciences, Ocean Biomedical and others, are developing therapies for the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis treatment

• Emerging Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis therapies such as USP30 Inhibitor, LTI-03, TD-1058, PLN-74809, GB0139, Pamrevlumab, Tipelukast, HZN-825, Brilaroxazine, PRM-151, C21, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market in the coming years.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic, progressive lung disease characterized by the thickening and scarring (fibrosis) of lung tissue, leading to a gradual decline in lung function. The cause of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is unknown, which is reflected in the term "idiopathic." The disease typically affects adults over the age of 50 and is more common in men. Symptoms of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis include shortness of breath, a persistent dry cough, fatigue, and a decrease in exercise tolerance. As the disease progresses, patients may experience severe breathlessness, which can significantly impact their quality of life.

The diagnosis of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis often involves a combination of methods, including a thorough medical history, physical examination, pulmonary function tests, high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) scans, and sometimes lung biopsy. There is no cure for IPF, and the disease has a variable course, with some patients deteriorating rapidly while others progress more slowly. Treatment options are limited but may include antifibrotic medications such as pirfenidone and nintedanib, which can help slow the progression of the disease. Supportive care, including oxygen therapy and pulmonary rehabilitation, is also crucial for managing symptoms. Lung transplantation may be considered for eligible patients. Research is ongoing to better understand Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and develop more effective treatments.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Route of Administration

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Intravitreal

• Subretinal

• Topical

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Molecule Type

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as

• Monoclonal Antibody

• Peptides

• Polymer

• Small molecule

• Gene therapy

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Assessment by Product Type

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis By Stage and Product Type

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Assessment by Route of Administration

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis By Stage and Route of Administration

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Assessment by Molecule Type

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report covers around 100+ products under different phases of clinical development like-

• Late-stage products (Phase III)

• Mid-stage products (Phase II)

• Early-stage product (Phase I)

• Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

• Route of Administration

Further Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis product details are provided in the report. Download the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis therapies- Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies and Drugs

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Analysis:

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline report provides insights into

• The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

• It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment.

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

• Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market.

Scope of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Drug Insight

• Coverage: Global

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis current marketed and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis emerging therapies

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Dynamics: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market drivers and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers

Table of Contents

1. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Introduction

2. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Executive Summary

3. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

4. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Preclinical Stage Products

10. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutics Assessment

11. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies

14. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Key Products

15. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs

16 . Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

