Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,829 in the last 365 days.

Director-General of the Department of Arms Control of the Foreign Ministry Sun Xiaobo Meets with Chair of the United Nations Security Council 1540 Committee José Javier De La Gasca

On June 24, 2024, Director-General of the Department of Arms Control of the Foreign Ministry Sun Xiaobo met with Chair of the United Nations Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1540 (2004) (referred to as the 1540 Committee) and Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the United Nations José Javier De La Gasca. The two sides had an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest and concern, such as advancing the implementation of Security Council resolution 1540 (2004) and combating the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons.

You just read:

Director-General of the Department of Arms Control of the Foreign Ministry Sun Xiaobo Meets with Chair of the United Nations Security Council 1540 Committee José Javier De La Gasca

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more