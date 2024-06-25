Director-General of the Department of Arms Control of the Foreign Ministry Sun Xiaobo Meets with Chair of the United Nations Security Council 1540 Committee José Javier De La Gasca

On June 24, 2024, Director-General of the Department of Arms Control of the Foreign Ministry Sun Xiaobo met with Chair of the United Nations Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1540 (2004) (referred to as the 1540 Committee) and Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the United Nations José Javier De La Gasca. The two sides had an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest and concern, such as advancing the implementation of Security Council resolution 1540 (2004) and combating the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons.