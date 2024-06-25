Atopic Dermatitis Market Size in 7MM was ~USD 17 Billion in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

Atopic Dermatitis Market

DELHI, INDIA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s " Atopic Dermatitis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast- 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Atopic Dermatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Atopic Dermatitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Explore the intricate details of the Atopic Dermatitis Market: Uncover drug uptake, treatment dynamics, and epidemiological trends with our comprehensive Atopic Dermatitis Market Forecast.

Key Takeaways from the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report

• June 2024:- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. A Two-part, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of APG777 in Patients With Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis. This is a two-part study that will evaluate the safety and efficacy of APG777 in participants with moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD).

• June 2024:- GlaxoSmithKline- The study is designed to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of GSK1070806 in participants with moderate-to severe atopic dermatitis, who have completed phase 2b parent GSK atopic dermatitis (AtD) study (NCT05999799).

• June 2024:- Incyte Corporation- A Phase 3b, Double-Blind, Multicenter, Randomized, Vehicle-Controlled, Efficacy, and Safety Study of Ruxolitinib Cream in Adults With Moderate Atopic Dermatitis. This study is being conducted to establish the efficacy of ruxolitinib cream in participants with moderate AD who had an inadequate response to, or are intolerant to, or contraindicated to topical corticosteroid (TCS)s and topical calcineurin inhibitor (TCI)s.

• June 2024: Eli Lilly and Company- The purpose of this study is to assess the ease of use of the lebrikizumab pen. Participants will use a practice pad to simulate administration of a dose. Participants will complete the modified Subcutaneous Administration Assessment Questionnaire (mSQAAQ) following the simulated injection.

• June 2024:- Amgen- A Phase 3, 24-week, Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Double-blind Study to Assess the Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability of Rocatinlimab (AMG 451) Monotherapy in Adult Subjects With Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD).

• Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest Atopic Dermatitis Market Size in 2023, followed by Japan for atopic dermatitis.

• During the forecast period (2024–2034), pipeline candidates such as difelikefalin, orismilast and are expected to drive the rise in Atopic Dermatitis Market Size.

• By 2034, DUPIXENT is expected to garner one of the largest Atopic Dermatitis Market Share in the 7MM.

• The leading Atopic Dermatitis Companies such as Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Japan Tobacco and Torii Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, LEO Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Oneness Biotech, Galderma, DS Biopharma, Janssen, Kymab, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Qurient, Cara Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and others

• Promising Atopic Dermatitis Therapies such as Dupilumab, APG777, GSK1070806, Ruxolitinib Cream, Lebrikizumab Pen, HY209GEL Active, ADX-914, and others.

Navigate the complexities of the Atopic Dermatitis Market: Gain insights into drug trends, treatment scenarios, and epidemiological data through our insightful Atopic Dermatitis Market Forecast.

Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Atopic Dermatitis prevalent cases

• Atopic Dermatitis age-specific prevalent cases

• Atopic Dermatitis diagnosed prevalent cases

• Atopic Dermatitis severity-specific diagnosed cases

• Atopic Dermatitis gender-specific diagnosed cases

• Total Atopic Dermatitis treated cases

Delve deep into the Atopic Dermatitis Market Landscape: Analyze drug adoption, treatment paradigms, and epidemiological shifts in our detailed Atopic Dermatitis Market Forecast.

Atopic Dermatitis Marketed Therapies

• RINVOQ (upadacitinib): AbbVie

Upadacitinib (ABT-494) – discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists and marketed as RINVOQ – is a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor. JAKs are intracellular enzymes that transmit signals arising from cytokine or growth factor-receptor interactions on the cellular membrane to influence cellular processes of hematopoiesis and immune cell function. Within the signaling pathway, JAKs phosphorylate and activate signal transducers and activators of transcription (STATs), which modulate intracellular activity, including gene expression. Upadacitinib modulates the signaling pathway at the point of JAKs, preventing the phosphorylation and activation of STATs.

• DUPIXENT (dupilumab): Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

DUPIXENT (dupilumab) is an interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor alpha antagonist. It is a human monoclonal antibody of the immunoglobulin G4 subclass that inhibits IL-4 and interleukin-13 (IL-13) signaling by specifically binding to the IL-4 receptor alpha subunit, which the IL-4 and IL-13 receptor complexes share. Dupilumab inhibits IL-4 signaling via the type 1 receptor and both IL-4 and IL-13 signaling via the type 2 receptor.

Atopic Dermatitis Emerging Therapies

• Rocatinlimab (KHK4083/AMG 451): Amgen/Kyowa Kirin

Rocatinlimab (KHK4083/AMG 451) is an anti-OX40 human monoclonal antibody that inhibits and reduces the number of OX40-expressing pathogenic T cells responsible for driving systemic and local inflammatory responses. It has been reported that effector T cells expressing OX40 are present in the lesions of patients with atopic dermatitis and are critical in the disease pathophysiology. The initial antibody was discovered in collaboration between Kyowa Kirin US Research and La Jolla Institute for Immunology.

• VTAMA (tapinarof; JTE-061): Dermavant Sciences/Japan Tobacco Pharmaceutical/Torii Pharmaceutical

Tapinarof is a novel aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist in development as a once-daily, steroid-free, and cosmetically elegant topical cream. Dermavant is developing it for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. Over 1,400 subjects have participated in 12 clinical trials for tapinarof. In the US, VTAMA cream is approved for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults.

Unlock insights into the Atopic Dermatitis Market: discover drug uptake patterns, treatment landscapes, and epidemiological insights with our exclusive Atopic Dermatitis Market Forecast.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook

Several effective Atopic Dermatitis treatments have become available in recent years for adult and adolescent patients with Atopic Dermatitis, and more are in development. The current Atopic Dermatitis market uses several off-label therapies apart from pharmacological systemic treatment. Localized atopic itch is frequently treated with topical or intralesional therapeutic agents. Topical corticosteroids have been used for atopic dermatitis for decades. Pimecrolimus and tacrolimus, topical calcineurin inhibitors, are used as steroid-sparing agents for patients with atopic dermatitis. Phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitors are an alternative option for the topical treatment of pruritis in atopic dermatitis. Oral antihistamines are commonly used for atopic itch. Additionally, phototherapy is efficacious in targeting atopic itch.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Share

Various key Atopic Dermatitis companies, such as Amgen/Kyowa Kirin, Dermavant Sciences, and others, are involved in developing Atopic dermatitis therapies. The expected launch of emerging therapies and other treatments will lead to a significant increase in the Atopic Dermatitis market size during the forecast period [2024–2034].

Gain a strategic edge in the Atopic Dermatitis Market: explore comprehensive drug insights, treatment updates, and epidemiological forecasts in our in-depth Atopic Dermatitis Market Forecast.

Scope of the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Atopic Dermatitis Companies- Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Japan Tobacco and Torii Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, LEO Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Oneness Biotech, Galderma, DS Biopharma, Janssen, Kymab, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Qurient, Cara Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and others

• Atopic Dermatitis Therapies- Dupilumab, APG777, GSK1070806, Ruxolitinib Cream, Lebrikizumab Pen, HY209GEL Active, ADX-914, and others.

• Atopic Dermatitis Market Dynamics: Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers and Barriers

• Atopic Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

Dive deeper into the comprehensive insights and projections for the Atopic Dermatitis market by accessing the full Atopic Dermatitis drug market report @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/atopic-dermatitis-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Atopic Dermatitis Market Overview at a Glance

4. Epidemiology and Market Methodology

5. Executive Summary

6. Disease Background and Overview

7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Patient Journey

9. Key Endpoints in atopic dermatitis Clinical Trials

10. Marketed Therapies

11. Emerging Therapies

12. Atopic Dermatitis: The 7MM Analysis

13. Market Access and Reimbursement

14. KOL Views

15. SWOT Analysis

16. Unmet Needs

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.