Microscopic Polyangiitis Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Microscopic Polyangiitis Market Report

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Microscopic Polyangiitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Microscopic Polyangiitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Microscopic Polyangiitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Microscopic Polyangiitis Market Report:

The Microscopic Polyangiitis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Rituxan (rituximab) injection to treat granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) in children 2 years of age and older in combination with glucocorticoids (steroid hormones).

In 2020, the total incident cases of Microscopic Polyangiitis were found out to be 5,196 in the 7MM. As per the estimates by DelveInsight, these cases are expected to decrease at a CAGR of -0.02%, for the study period of 2018–2030. As the major contributor to the incident population are Japan (population growth rate, -0.4%) and Germany (population growth rate, -0.3%) where the population is declining, hence there is a decrease in the incident cases of Microscopic Polyangiitis also.

As per estimates, Japan had the highest incident cases of Microscopic Polyangiitis (2,280), and among the EU5, Germany had the highest incident cases (1,041), followed by the UK (387), in 2020.

In 2020, 660 incident cases were observed in males, whereas 325 incident cases were observed in females in the US.

Microscopic Polyangiitis Overview

Microscopic Polyangiitis (MPA) is a rare autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels, which can lead to restricted blood flow and organ damage. The condition predominantly affects the kidneys, lungs, nerves, skin, and joints. The exact cause of MPA remains unknown, and it is neither contagious nor typically associated with genetic predisposition or cancer.

MPA is believed to stem from an overactive immune response, although the precise trigger is still undetermined. Symptoms vary depending on the specific blood vessels and organs affected. Common manifestations include kidney inflammation, weight loss, skin lesions, nerve damage, and recurrent fevers.



Diagnosing Microscopic Polyangiitis (MPA) can be challenging due to its symptoms overlapping with those of various other conditions. However, timely diagnosis and treatment are crucial to prevent irreversible organ damage. The diverse clinical presentation of MPA complicates its diagnosis, which typically relies on a combination of clinical, histopathological, and immunological criteria.

Treatment of Microscopic Polyangiitis is based on several factors, including disease severity and organ involvement. Microscopic Polyangiitis management can be divided into four phases: identification, induction therapy, maintenance therapy, and long-term management. It is vital to know that remission does not imply the complete absence of symptoms; rather, it is used to convey the absence of symptoms attributable to active vasculitis.



The high levels of adverse effects with current therapies and their failure to induce full remission in all patients or prevent flare have driven a search for newer therapies. These have been immune-suppressive, pooled intravenous immunoglobulin or ‘biological’ agents, including therapeutic antibodies like Mycophenolate mofetil (MMF), Azathioprine, Methotrexate, Leflunomide, Rituximab, Etanercept.



Microscopic Polyangiitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Microscopic Polyangiitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Microscopic Polyangiitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Microscopic Polyangiitis

Prevalent Cases of Microscopic Polyangiitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Microscopic Polyangiitis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Microscopic Polyangiitis

Microscopic Polyangiitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Microscopic Polyangiitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Microscopic Polyangiitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Microscopic Polyangiitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Microscopic Polyangiitis Market Strengths

Microscopic Polyangiitis is a significant yet manageable condition. Its treatment strategy hinges on various elements, such as the extent of the disease and the organs affected. The goal of treatment is twofold: first, to induce remission and then to sustain that remission. It's crucial to understand that remission doesn't mean all symptoms have vanished; instead, it signifies the absence of symptoms related to active vasculitis. The standard immunosuppressive drugs used in managing Microscopic Polyangiitis include cyclophosphamide, rituximab, methotrexate, glucocorticoids, and azathioprine, among others. The foundation of treatment for Microscopic Polyangiitis is corticosteroids like prednisone, often used alongside other immune-suppressing and anti-inflammatory medications.

For those with less severe forms of the disease, remission is typically induced with a combination of glucocorticoids and methotrexate, or rituximab on its own. In contrast, severe cases may require cyclophosphamide in conjunction with glucocorticoids. The RAVE trial demonstrated that rituximab could yield similar outcomes to cyclophosphamide, particularly for those who suffer from side effects of cyclophosphamide treatment. Remission is usually achieved within 2 to 6 months for most individuals.

The PMDA has authorized the use of azathioprine and methylprednisolone sodium succinate (Solu-Medrol) for systemic vasculitis, including Microscopic Polyangiitis, Wegener granulomatosis, and others, in May 2011 and August 2014, respectively.

Rituximab (RTX) could be a significant alternative to cyclophosphamide for patients with more active disease that doesn't respond well to antimetabolite therapies.

Rituxan (rituximab) is a medication that targets CD20 and is approved for treating GPA and Microscopic Polyangiitis in adults and children aged 2 and above, in combination with glucocorticoids. The US FDA, EMA, and PMDA have all approved Rituxan/MabThera (rituximab) for adults and children (in the US and EU), when used with corticosteroids, as a new treatment for adults with GPA and Microscopic Polyangiitis.

The introduction of rituximab biosimilars opens up more treatment choices and potentially more affordable options, which could challenge the market position of original drug manufacturers. However, the adoption of biosimilars may be influenced by reimbursement policies and insurance coverage.

New therapies like vilobelimab (IFX-1, CaCP290) and Vynpenta (Avacopan, CCX168) are currently being studied and could receive approval within the projected timeframe (2021–2030). According to the developers of Vynpenta, ChemoCentryx/Kissei Pharmaceutical, the drug is expected to be approved in 2021.

Scope of the Microscopic Polyangiitis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Microscopic Polyangiitis Therapeutic Assessment: Microscopic Polyangiitis current marketed and Microscopic Polyangiitis emerging therapies

Microscopic Polyangiitis Market Dynamics: Microscopic Polyangiitis market drivers and Microscopic Polyangiitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Microscopic Polyangiitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Microscopic Polyangiitis Market Access and Reimbursement

