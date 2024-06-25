Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Report

Metastatic Prostate Cancer companies AstraZeneca, Arvinas, Madison Vaccines, Phosplatin Therapeutics, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, BMS, Exelixis, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Metastatic Prostate Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Metastatic Prostate Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Metastatic Prostate Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Report:

The Metastatic Prostate Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

The total market size in the 7MM for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) was estimated to be nearly USD 7,000 million in 2023, which is expected to show positive growth by 2034.

In 2023, the United States held the highest market share for mCRPC and mCSPC in the 7MM, at 63% and 61%, respectively, followed by the EU4 and the UK.

In the US, around 60% of cases were under localized/locally advanced stage, followed by biochemical recurrence/progressive stage.

Even though ZYTIGA’s generics have entered the US market since 2019 and the EU since late 2022, leading to a drastic decline in the revenue mainly in the US, the product is extensively being evaluated in combination with novel emerging therapies, leading to an increase in patient share on the compound abiraterone acetate.

Janssen’s XTANDI, being the biggest revenue generator in the prostate cancer market, has witnessed stable growth since 2021 owing to increased competition.

Apart from XTANDI, ZYTIGA, and ERLEADA in the mCSPC market, Bayer’s NUBEQA is another rising contender with a strong uptake in a short period. Bayer is further strategizing to increase the prescription by volume for NUBEQA by label expansion in patients who are not eligible for chemotherapy in the ARANOTE Phase III trial.

The mCRPC market has witnessed the approval of Novartis’ radioligand therapy, PLUVICTO, in 2022, which has generated unexpected revenue from the third-line mCRPC setting. Novartis is further planning to expand the drug along with mHSPC by 2025 in the United States.

Moreover, PARP inhibitors are also carving out their place in patients harboring HRR gene mutations (BRCA1/2), with the launch of AstraZeneca’s LYNPARZA in 1L+ and RUBRACA in 3L mCRPC patients in 2020. In 2023, TALZENNA, AKEEGA, and LYNPARZA also received approvals in the 1L setting.

The prostate cancer market, including both mCRPC and mHSPC, is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of prostate cancer cases due to the rapidly aging population and growing disease awareness among people. In addition, extensive market penetration of approved therapies in mCRPC due to label expansions and entry of new emerging therapies will be crucial factors facilitating the market growth.

Several therapies are being investigated for the treatment of prostate cancer. Some key players involved in the development are AstraZeneca (capivasertib), Arvinas (ARV-110), Daiichi Sankyo (D-7300), Essa Pharma (EPI-7386), and others.

Key Metastatic Prostate Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Arvinas, Madison Vaccines, Phosplatin Therapeutics, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, MacroGenics, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Seagen/Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Modra Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Point Biopharma, Lantheus Holdings, Zenith Epigenetics, Essa Pharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Kintor Pharmaceutical, AB Science, Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, and others

Key Metastatic Prostate Cancer Therapies: NUBEQA (darolutamide), ERLEADA (apalutamide), MGC018 (vobramitamab duocarmazine), Bavdegalutamide (ARV-110), and others

The Metastatic Prostate Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Metastatic Prostate Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Metastatic Prostate Cancer market dynamics.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Overview

Prostate cancer is a malignant tumor that originates in the prostate gland, an essential component of the male reproductive system. When this cancer spreads beyond the prostate to other areas of the body, it is referred to as metastatic prostate cancer, also known as advanced prostate cancer. It typically metastasizes to lymph nodes or bones but can also affect other organs like the lungs. Metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) is a stage where the cancer has extended beyond the prostate but can still be managed with hormone therapy. Conversely, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is characterized by the cancer's resistance to hormone treatments.

The diagnosis of prostate cancer is largely dependent on prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing, which often shows elevated levels in individuals with prostate cancer or other prostate conditions. Screening may also involve a digital rectal exam to manually detect significant prostate tumors, a prostate ultrasound, and a prostate MRI. A transrectal ultrasound-guided (TRUS) prostate biopsy is necessary for a definitive diagnosis. If the cancer is confined to the prostate, it is classified as localized and potentially curable. Active surveillance, surgical intervention, and radiation therapy are the primary treatment modalities for localized or locally advanced prostate cancer.

For advanced or metastatic prostate cancer, treatment strategies primarily consist of hormonal therapies (androgen-deprivation therapy or ADT), radiopharmaceuticals, immunotherapy, targeted radiation, and other precision therapies. Patients who have not previously been treated with ADT and are still responsive to it are categorized as having hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (HSPC) or castrate-sensitive prostate cancer (CSPC). Leading treatments in the metastatic prostate cancer market include XTANDI by Astellas Pharma/Pfizer and ZYTIGA by Janssen, both of which have been approved for over a decade for use in metastatic patients.



Metastatic Prostate Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Insights:

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total prevalent population of prostate cancer in the 7MM was nearly 8,241,000 cases in 2023. These cases are projected to increase during the forecast period, i.e., 2024–2034.

The United States had the highest number of diagnosed prostate cancer cases in 2023, with approximately 1,506,000 reported cases.

In 2023, total cases of metastatic CSPC/HSPC and metastatic CRPC were around 108,000 and 132,000, respectively, in the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase by 2034.

In the US, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of prostate cancer by clinical stages were highest in locally advanced (Stage I–III), accounting for over 903,700 cases, followed by biochemical recurrence/progressive and metastatic cases, respectively, in 2023.

Among the EU4, Germany accounted for the highest number of prevalent metastatic prostate cancer cases, followed by France, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2023.

The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of prostate cancer in Japan was ~282,100 in 2023 and is expected to increase during the forecast period.



Metastatic Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Metastatic Prostate Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Metastatic Prostate Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Metastatic Prostate Cancer epidemiology trends @ Metastatic Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Metastatic Prostate Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Metastatic Prostate Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Therapies

NUBEQA (darolutamide), ERLEADA (apalutamide), MGC018 (vobramitamab duocarmazine), Bavdegalutamide (ARV-110), and others.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Key Companies

AstraZeneca, Arvinas, Madison Vaccines, Phosplatin Therapeutics, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, MacroGenics, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Seagen/Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Modra Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Point Biopharma, Lantheus Holdings, Zenith Epigenetics, Essa Pharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Kintor Pharmaceutical, AB Science, Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, and others

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Metastatic Prostate Cancer market share @ Metastatic Prostate Cancer Treatment Landscape

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Outlook

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) represents a phase of prostate cancer that has metastasized to other regions of the body, such as lymph nodes or bones, and has become resistant to treatments that reduce testosterone levels. Despite the availability of approved treatments, mCRPC is still considered a terminal condition with a highly aggressive progression. Androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT) serves as a foundational treatment for initial metastatic cases. However, many men eventually progress to mCRPC, necessitating secondary systemic therapies, which can be particularly difficult to manage.

Until 2010, docetaxel was the sole agent for treating mCRPC, demonstrating improved overall survival compared to existing standards of care. It was approved in 2004 for use with prednisone in mCRPC cases. For years, patients who did not respond to first-line docetaxel had no approved standard treatment options. However, in recent years, a number of drugs, including JEVTANA, ZYTIGA, XTANDI, LYNPARZA, TALZENNA, AKEEGA, and others, have been granted regulatory approval for mCRPC in the United States.

More recently, PARP inhibitors have made significant strides in this field, with AKEEGA (Janssen) leading the way, followed by TALZENNA (Pfizer/Astellas Pharma) and LYNPARZA in combination (AstraZeneca/Merck), all receiving approval for mCRPC in 2023.

The approval of PLUVICTO has been a significant breakthrough in the treatment of progressive mCRPC, providing enhanced survival outcomes for patients with limited therapeutic options. The drug experienced a remarkably strong initial market reception, exceeding expectations in its uptake within the US.

From a quantitative perspective, the mCRPC pipeline appears robust. Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) like MGC018 and DS-7300 have shown promising results in clinical trials with mCRPC patients. However, aside from Point Biopharma's therapy, none of these potential treatments have entered Phase III trials, although Arvinas is considering seeking accelerated approval based on its Phase II data.

Scope of the Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Metastatic Prostate Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Arvinas, Madison Vaccines, Phosplatin Therapeutics, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, MacroGenics, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Seagen/Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Modra Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Point Biopharma, Lantheus Holdings, Zenith Epigenetics, Essa Pharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Kintor Pharmaceutical, AB Science, Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, and others

Key Metastatic Prostate Cancer Therapies: NUBEQA (darolutamide), ERLEADA (apalutamide), MGC018 (vobramitamab duocarmazine), Bavdegalutamide (ARV-110), and others

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic Prostate Cancer current marketed and Metastatic Prostate Cancer emerging therapies

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics: Metastatic Prostate Cancer market drivers and Metastatic Prostate Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Metastatic Prostate Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Metastatic Prostate Cancer

4. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Metastatic Prostate Cancer

9. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Drivers

16. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Barriers

17. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Appendix

18. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline

"Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Metastatic Prostate Cancer market. A detailed picture of the Metastatic Prostate Cancer pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Metastatic Prostate Cancer treatment guidelines.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Metastatic Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Metastatic Prostate Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.