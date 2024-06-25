Tuned Hearing Selected for Prestigious Invitation by JETRO for Exclusive Business Trip to Japan

Tuned selected by JETRO for exclusive Japan business trip, showcasing at IVS2024 in Kyoto, underscoring commitment to AI-driven hearing care innovation.

UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuned, a trailblazer in AI-driven hearing care solutions, is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of only four companies worldwide to receive an exclusive invitation from the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). This honor includes participation in a high-level business trip to Japan, featuring meetings with leading Japanese companies and participation in IVS2024, Japan's premier startup conference, held in the scenic city of Kyoto.

This invitation highlights Tuned's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing hearing care through innovative, AI-driven solutions that are accessible to everyone around the globe. IVS2024, set to take place in Kyoto, serves as Japan's largest startup conference, attracting industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from around the world. This prestigious event provides a unique platform for Tuned to showcase its groundbreaking technologies and forge meaningful partnerships within the Japanese market.

Key Highlights:

Exclusive Invitation: Tuned is among the elite few companies globally selected by JETRO to join this exclusive business trip.

Strategic Meetings: Engage with top-tier Japanese companies to explore collaborative opportunities and expand the reach of Tuned's cutting-edge hearing care solutions.

IVS2024 Participation: Showcase our innovative technologies at Japan's largest startup conference, fostering connections with industry leaders and potential partners.

"We are honored and excited to be recognized by JETRO for our pioneering work in the field of AI and hearing care," said Omri Gavish, CEO of Tuned. "This opportunity to engage with leading Japanese companies and participate in IVS2024 is a testament to our dedication to making high-quality hearing care accessible to all by using cutting edge technology. We look forward to sharing our vision, exploring new partnerships, and contributing to the advancement of hearing care solutions on a global scale."

As Tuned embarks on this exciting journey to Japan, the company is committed to furthering its mission of providing innovative hearing care solutions that improve the quality of life for individuals worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates as we share our experiences and milestones from this prestigious event.

About Tuned:

Tuned hearing is a leader in AI-driven hearing care solutions, dedicated to making high-quality hearing care accessible to everyone. Through innovative technology and a commitment to excellence, Tuned is revolutionizing the way hearing care is delivered, ensuring that individuals around the world can enjoy better hearing and an improved quality of life.