JVCKenwood Chooses Tuned patented hearing aids technology to redefine hearing care

UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuned and JVCKenwood (JVC) has announced the launch of world’s first self-fitting FDA cleared hearing aids focusing on user psychology ( JVC EH-Z1500 ), together with Intricon hearing aid manufacturer. Tuned's self-fitting technology removes barriers to effective hearing care by eliminating the need for in-person fitting and introducing behavioral science strategies, users can adjust their hearing aids in the comfort of their own homes, making hearing care more accessible and convenient.

The newly approved app-powered hearing aid solution combines audiology and psychology to enhance user engagement, motivation, and education, optimizing the efficacy of their hearing aid experience while minimizing product-related issues and service costs. Tuned revolutionary self-fitting hearing aids, bringing a new approach to hearing care inspired by the success of behavioral science strategies in other health sectors. This innovative technology is set to transform the hearing aid industry by focusing on user behavior and engagement.

This AI technology will be integrated into JVC hearing aids, offering opportunities for retailers and online sales. Moreover, AI plays a central role with Data-Driven Analytics Platform for automated detection of usage patterns enables proactive interventions and excellent customer satisfaction. Predict churn and optimize fitting adjustments with Machine Learning algorithms. Maximize retention and elevate hearing care services with Tuned's data-driven excellence.

“The recent approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of over-the-counter sales of hearing aids is a boon for the millions of adults who suffer from hearing loss,” said JVCKenwood USA Vice-President Patrick Koehn in a press statement. “We’re delighted to partner with Intricon and Tuned to offer high quality, high value OTC hearing aids that will improve the lives of so many people.”

Powered by Tuned's advanced self-fitting AI technology, individuals with hearing impairments will have the opportunity to receive AI or real human assistance as they adjust and fit their hearing aids using their mobile devices, without the need for enormous in clinic meetings. As Tuned's solution provides FDA cleared hearing test directly to users' devices, this approach introduces a new level of accessibility to guided hearing aid fitting. The AI-driven, personalized guidance helps users accurately adjust their hearing aids, supplementing and enhancing traditional fitting methods that often require in-person visits.

Tuned’s self-fitting hearing aids are built on the principle of cognitive behavioral therapy, aiming to change the way users perceive and manage their hearing health. By focusing on the psychological aspects of hearing aid usage, Tuned aims to significantly improve user adherence and satisfaction. Users begin their journey with a comprehensive assessment, leading to a customized hearing aid fitting and adaptation plan. This approach ensures that each user's unique hearing needs and lifestyle preferences are taken into account and offers a highly personalized experience.

“Tuned will revolutionize hearing aids by supporting customers through the entire rehabilitation process using advanced AI technology,” Tuned CEO Omri Gavish said in a phone interview. “AI is used during the hearing aid fitting and throughout the entire rehabilitation and wearing experience. It’s a full system designed to encompass everything needed for hearing aid acceptance, so the customer gets used to and can benefit from the devices,” continues Omri Gavish. “We know that hearing is not a simple linear sense; compensating for hearing loss with hearing aids is not like compensating for vision loss with glasses—overcoming hearing loss with hearing aids is a much more involved process. Our system is designed with built-in capabilities for engagement, adjustments, coaching, interaction, and positive feedback—providing the needed support for motivating and satisfying the customer’s unique hearing aid needs.”

The app provides interactive content and daily goals. This method helps users understand their hearing health better and encourages consistent use of the hearing aids, leading to more effective outcomes.

Through Tuned's comprehensive platform, hearing care professionals will also have the ability to access adherence and performance data, ensuring that individuals progress effectively in their hearing aid usage and adaptation over time. This feature allows for a more personalized and data-driven approach to hearing care, enhancing the overall experience and outcomes for the users.

