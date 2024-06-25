Brain Cancer Market Size Report 2034 | Clinical Trials and Latest Drugs FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals

Brain Cancer Market

Brain Cancer Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s "Brain Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast- 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of brain cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the brain cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Brain Cancer Market Report

• June 2024:- University of Utah- The hypothesis of this exploratory clinical trial in patients with high-grade a primary brain tumor who receive chemoradiation is that the PET imaging agents [18F]Fluciclovine and/or [18F]FLT will be a better predictor of tumor response than standard MRI based brain tumor response criteria.

• June 2024:- University of Birmingham- ARISTOCRAT is a phase II, multi-centre, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomised trial to compare the cannabinoid Nabiximols with placebo in patients with recurrent MGMT methylated glioblastoma (GBM) treated with temozolomide (TMZ).

• June 2024:- Ivy Brain Tumor Center- A Phase 3, Open-label, Randomized 2-arm Study Comparing the Clinical Efficacy and Safety of Niraparib With Temozolomide in Adult Participants With Newly-diagnosed, MGMT Unmethylated Glioblastoma.

• June 2024:- Reveal Pharmaceuticals Inc.- A Multi-Center, Phase 2, Open Label, Ascending Dose Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of RVP-001 and to Identify an Appropriate Dose to Detect CNS Lesions in Adult Patients. This Phase 2 trial will assess the safety, tolerability, efficacy, imaging pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of RVP-001, a novel manganese-based MRI contrast agent, at three escalating dose levels.

• June 2024:- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd- A Phase II Study of SPH4336 in Combination With Endocrine Therapy in HR-positive, HER2-negative Breast Cancer Patients With Brain Metastases. This study evaluated the safety and efficacy of SPH4336 in combination with endocrine therapy in breast cancer Patients with brain metastases.

• Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest incident cases of primary brain tumors in 2023, with around 23,000 cases; these numbers are expected to increase during the forecast period.

• According to the estimates, in the US, it is observed that brain tumor was most incident in the 40-64 years age group, followed by ≥65 years.

• Among the type-specific cases, the cases of Glioblastoma Multiforme accounted for the highest number of incident cases in 2023 in the US.

• Amongst EU4 and the UK, Italy accounted for the highest number of incident cases of the primary brain tumor, followed by Germany in 2023.

• The leading Brain Cancer Companies such as Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc Shimadzu Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson Inc, Merck & Co Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, and others.

• Promising Brain Cancer Therapies such as NBM-BMX Capsule, Temozolomide, abemaciclib, Pembrolizumab, Doxorubicin, Elucirem, Dotarem, Palbociclib, Nabiximols, and others.

Brain Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total incident cases of Primary Brain Tumors

• Brain Cancer Type-specific incident cases

• Brain Cancer Gender-specific incident cases

• Brain Cancer Grade-specific incident cases

• Brain Cancer Age-specific Distribution

Brain Cancer Marketed Drugs

• AVASTIN (bevacizumab): Genentech

AVASTIN is a recombinant humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody, which acts as an angiogenesis inhibitor by blocking its target, vascular endothelial growth factor. It binds to the vascular endothelial growth factor with its receptors VEGFR-1 and VEGFR-2, which are present on the surface of endothelial cells. This helps in reducing the activity of VEGF and regressing the vascularization of tumors. AVASTIN is indicated for the treatment of glioblastoma with progressive disease in adult patients following prior therapy as a single agent. In December 2017, the US FDA granted full approval of AVASTIN for the treatment of adults with recurrent glioblastoma that has progressed following prior therapy. It was previously granted provisional approval in this setting under the US FDA’s accelerated approval program.

• TEMODAR/TEMODAL: Merck

The active pharmaceutical ingredient in TEMODAR/TEMODAL is an imidazotetrazine derivative of the alkylating agent dacarbazine. It is used for the treatment of several brain cancer forms, e.g., as a second-line treatment for astrocytoma and as a first-line treatment for glioblastoma. The therapeutic benefit is due to its ability to alkylate/methylate DNA. This alkylation/methylation destroys the DNA and triggers the death of the tumor cells. Temozolomide targets selectively tumoral tissues; it has an anti-neoplastic effect; it has minimum influence on adjacent brain tissues; it has no severe systemic toxicity, and it is eliminated rapidly. It was granted US FDA approval in the treatment of recurrent anaplastic astrocytoma in 1999. Then, in March 2005, the US FDA approved TEMODAR for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme concomitantly with radiotherapy and then as maintenance treatment. Recently, in September 2023, the US FDA approved new and updated indications for TEMODAR capsules and injections, including for the adjuvant treatment of adults with newly diagnosed anaplastic astrocytoma, and the treatment of adults with refractory anaplastic astrocytoma.

Brain Cancer Emerging Drugs

• Vorasidenib: Servier

Vorasidenib is a small molecule and is a dual inhibitor of mutant isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 and 2 (IDH1/2) enzymes in development for the treatment of IDH-mutant diffuse glioma. Vorasidenib works as a brain penetrant. It was granted Fast Track Designation in February 2023 and Breakthrough Therapy Designation in August 2023 by the US FDA. In the Phase III INDIGO trial (NCT04164901), vorasidenib demonstrated reduced tumor growth rate (TGR) and shrunk tumor volume, as measured by an independent radiology committee, while patients in the placebo arm saw continued growth in tumor volume.

• Paxalisib: Kazia Therapeutics

Paxalisib is a small molecule that inhibits PI3K, a critical control mechanism in growth and cell division, which is activated in many forms of cancer. Paxalisib has been designed to cross the blood-brain barrier, and a wealth of experimental data shows that it does so very successfully. This feature of paxalisib is almost unique in this class of medicines and differentiates it from the approved products in the PI3K inhibitor class. The lead indication for paxalisib is glioblastoma. In July 2023, the US FDA granted Fast Track Designation to paxalisib in combination with radiation therapy for the treatment of patients with solid tumor brain metastases harboring PI3K pathway mutations. The drug is currently in an adaptive phase III study for potential registration called GBM AGILE.

Brain Cancer Market Outlook

The treatment often comprises a combination of several therapies, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or stereotactic radiosurgery followed by additional/adjuvant treatments, such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy, after surgery. Treatment is palliative and may include surgery, radiation therapy, and/or chemotherapy. Immunotherapy provides another opportunity for treatment in the market. It is a new promising and exciting area of treatment designed to trigger the body’s immune system to fight and halt tumor growth. Immunotherapy or “vaccine” therapy involves the induction of an immune response against an individual tumor. The treatments might include checkpoint inhibitors and cancer vaccines that utilize a tumor’s antigens.

Brain Cancer Drug Market

The drug chapter segment of the brain cancer drug market report encloses a detailed analysis of the marketed and late-stage (Phase III) pipeline drug. The marketed drugs segment encloses drugs such as AVASTIN (Genentech), TEMODAR (Merck), GLIADEL Wafer (Azurity Pharmaceuticals), and others. Furthermore, the current key players for emerging drugs and their respective drug candidates include Servier (Vorasidenib), Kazia Therapeutics (paxalisib), and others. The drug chapter also helps understand the brain cancer clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, and the latest news and press releases.

Scope of the Brain Cancer Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Brain Cancer Companies- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc Shimadzu Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson Inc, Merck & Co Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, and others.

• Brain Cancer Therapies- NBM-BMX Capsule, Temozolomide, abemaciclib, Pembrolizumab, Doxorubicin, Elucirem, Dotarem, Palbociclib, Nabiximols, and others.

• Brain Cancer Market Dynamics: Brain Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers

• Brain Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

