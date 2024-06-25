Aspire Systems Announces Sponsorship of the National Software Testing Conference 2024
We're eager to engage with industry peers, share insights and showcase our latest AI-led testing solutions and contribute to a thriving software ecosystem.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a globally renowned technology services firm specializing in digital transformation, is delighted to announce its participation as one of the sponsors in the National Software Testing Conference 2024, an industry event for any professional aligned with or interested in software testing, quality assurance, and quality engineering. The event is set to take place on July 23rd and 24th at De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, 61-65 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DA and Aspire Systems is excited to be a participant in the exhilarating gathering of software testing experts, thought leaders, and innovators, the organizations said to attend in a release here.
— Janakiraman Jayachandran
The National Software Testing Conference (NSTC) is a leading event designed for software testing professionals to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving field of software development and quality assurance. Held annually in London, the conference brings together industry leaders, practitioners, and innovators for two days of learning, networking, and exploring the latest trends and best practices in software testing.
Aspire Systems has been at the forefront of helping software and hi-tech companies and enterprises accelerate their application development using Hyper-Testing, an end-to-end testing strategy that incorporates the best practices of agile, DevOps, and shift-left methods. They are a trusted testing partner for many leading organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, across various industries. They offer end-to-end testing services with robust AI-led test automation frameworks and proven methodologies that provide businesses with strong, strategic, consistent and cost-efficient testing solutions and QA consulting services.
“We are thrilled to be the sponsors for The National Software Testing Conference 2024.” says Janakiraman Jayachandran, Head of Testing and Test Automation Services at Aspire Systems. “Having attended the premier testing event in the UK many times over the years, we are happy to continue our association with NSTC. The event perfectly aligns with our mission to connect with the brightest minds in testing and share our passion for building high-quality software. We're eager to engage with industry peers, share insights and showcase our latest AI-led testing solutions and contribute to a thriving software ecosystem.”
Attendees of The National Software Testing Conference 2024 can expect to interact with Aspire Sytems at Booth number 11, where they can meet with our experts to gain insights, see demos and get answers to all their questions about our array of software testing solutions.
To learn more about Aspire Systems and our participation in The National Software Testing Conference 2024, please visit event site or get in touch with our team at info@aspiresys.com.
About Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm and a trusted technology partner for its customers. The company provides an array of services including enterprise integration, digital services, software engineering, testing, and infrastructure support for enterprises across industries. The company currently has more than 4,500 employees and over 200 customers worldwide. Aspire Systems is located across the globe including the USA, Mexico, UK, India, Singapore, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. For the twelfth time in a row, Aspire Systems has been selected as one of India’s ‘Best Companies to Work’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute, in partnership with The Economic Times.
For more information, visit: https://www.aspiresys.com/software-testing-services
Bharani Lakshmi J
Aspire Systems
+44 161 339 2010
bharanilakshmi.kumar@aspiresys.com