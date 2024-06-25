Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Report

Neurotrophic Keratitis companies are Oyster Point Pharma, Recordati Rare Diseases, MimeTech, Claris Biotherapeutics, ReGenTree, and others.

DelveInsight's "Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Neurotrophic Keratitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Neurotrophic Keratitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Report:

The Neurotrophic Keratitis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

In 2018, the US FDA approved cenegermin (OXERVATE) to treat individuals with neurotrophic keratitis. It is a sterile, preservative-free ophthalmic solution containing 0.002% (0.02 mg/mL) of the active ingredient, cenegermin– a recombinant human nerve growth factor (NGF) that is structurally identical to endogenous NGF. However, recently the branded drug was discontinued in the US.

Key Neurotrophic Keratitis Companies: Oyster Point Pharma, Recordati Rare Diseases, MimeTech, Claris Biotherapeutics, ReGenTree, and others

Key Neurotrophic Keratitis Therapies: OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, REC 0559, CSB-001, and others

The Neurotrophic Keratitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Neurotrophic Keratitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Neurotrophic Keratitis market dynamics.

Neurotrophic Keratitis Overview

Neurotrophic keratitis (NK), also referred to as neurotrophic Keratitis or trigeminal neuropathic keratopathy, is a rare and degenerative disease of the cornea. It is marked by a lack of or reduced sensation in the cornea, breakdown of the corneal epithelium, and impaired healing, which makes the corneal surface more vulnerable to injury and compromises the healing process. In advanced cases, this can lead to stromal melting, corneal ulceration, and potentially corneal perforation.

The condition arises when the nerves that innervate the cornea fail to function correctly, leading to decreased corneal sensitivity. In more severe forms of neurotrophic keratitis, the inner layer of the cornea, known as the stroma, can begin to degrade, causing the cornea to thin, a process often referred to as stromal 'melting'.

Individuals with Neurotrophic Keratitis may experience symptoms such as blurred vision, redness in the eyes, dry eyes, and a reduction in visual acuity. They may also develop an extreme sensitivity to light, known as photophobia.

Neurotrophic keratitis can be associated with ocular and systemic conditions that result in damage to the fifth cranial nerve, from the Trigeminal nucleus to the corneal nerve endings. Common causes include herpetic keratitis, chemical burns, prolonged contact lens use, corneal surgery, ablative procedures for trigeminal neuralgia, and surgeries to correct jaw fractures. Less common causes include intracranial masses that compress the nerve, such as schwannomas, meningiomas, and aneurysms, leading to reduced corneal sensitivity. Systemic diseases affecting the trigeminal nerve, such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and leprosy, can also lead to neurotrophic keratitis. The occurrence of neurotrophic keratitis in children is uncommon and may be linked to congenital syndromes.

The Mackie classification system categorizes neurotrophic keratitis into three stages, each indicating an increase in the severity of corneal damage from stage 1 to stage 3. This classification is based on the presence of epithelial changes (stage 1), persistent epithelial defects (stage 2), and the development of a corneal ulcer (stage 3).

Neurotrophic Keratitis Diagnosis

The diagnosis of neurotrophic keratitis involves recognizing specific symptoms, taking a comprehensive patient and family history, conducting a detailed clinical assessment, and performing specialized tests. These tests may include in vivo confocal microscopy (IVCM) to assess the health and function of the cornea, lacrimal function tests to evaluate tear production, and examinations of the limbus, which is the boundary between the cornea and the sclera (the white part of the eyes).

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), an advanced imaging technique, can be employed to exclude other conditions or to identify potential causes of neurotrophic keratitis. The corneal evaluation may also involve quantitatively measuring decreased corneal sensation using a Cochet-Bonnet or non-contact gas esthesiometer.

A slit lamp examination can be particularly useful for detecting characteristic corneal lesions and sector iris atrophy, which is often associated with herpetic infections. Additionally, a dilated fundus examination may uncover pale or swollen optic discs in cases where intracranial tumors are compressing the trigeminal nerve.

Neurotrophic Keratitis Treatment

The treatment of neurotrophic keratitis is tailored to the specific symptoms experienced by each individual. The primary goal of treatment is to halt the progression of corneal damage and facilitate the healing of the epithelium. The management strategy is centered around promoting corneal healing and minimizing potential complications. Treatment should be prompt and tailored to the clinical stage of the disease.

During stage I, the treatment objective is to enhance the quality and clarity of the epithelium while preventing its breakdown. This stage typically involves frequent use of preservative-free artificial tears and lubricating ointments. Additionally, the use of therapeutic soft contact lenses may improve vision quality in certain cases.

In stage II, the focus shifts to promoting the healing of persistent epithelial defects (PED) and preventing the formation of corneal ulcers. Treatment options may include unpreserved artificial tears, lubricating ointments, therapeutic soft contact lenses or eye patching, topical application of autologous serum, amniotic membrane grafting, tarsorrhaphy or botulinum-induced ptosis, and topical administration of recombinant human nerve growth factor. Antibiotic eye drops may be prescribed to prevent bacterial infections, while topical corticosteroids should be used cautiously to manage inflammation and avoid stromal melting.

In stage III, the emphasis is on healing corneal ulcers and averting corneal perforation. In addition to treatments recommended for stages I and II, N-acetylcysteine, oral tetracycline, and medroxyprogesterone may be prescribed in cases of stromal melting.

Treatment with lubricants, anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics, and antiproteases, from artificial tears to serum/plasma droplets, all provide nonspecific relief that may be temporary. Eyelid closure with contact lenses, punctal plugs, botulinum toxin, and surgical interventions such as tarsoraphy, conjunctival flaps, and amniotic membrane have greater success, but often at the expense of visual impairment. Also, nonpharmacological treatments for NK include therapeutic corneal or scleral contact lenses in the event of PED to promote corneal epithelial healing.

Neurotrophic Keratitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Neurotrophic Keratitis Epidemiology Insights

Total prevalent cases of Neurotrophic Keratitis in the 7MM was ~137,500 in 2021. These cases of Neurotrophic Keratitis in the 7MM are expected to increase during the forecasted period i.e., 2022–2032.

Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounted for highest number of prevalent cases of Neurotrophic Keratitis. There were ~65,000 prevalent cases of Neurotrophic Keratitis reported in 2021, in the US.

Among EU4 and the UK, highest diagnosed prevalence of Neurotrophic Keratitis was recorded in the UK followed by Germany.



Neurotrophic Keratitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Neurotrophic Keratitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Neurotrophic Keratitis

Prevalent Cases of Neurotrophic Keratitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Neurotrophic Keratitis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Neurotrophic Keratitis

Neurotrophic Keratitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Neurotrophic Keratitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Neurotrophic Keratitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Neurotrophic Keratitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Neurotrophic Keratitis Key Companies

Oyster Point Pharma, Recordati Rare Diseases, MimeTech, Claris Biotherapeutics, ReGenTree

Neurotrophic Keratitis Therapies

OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, REC 0559, CSB-001

Neurotrophic Keratitis Market

The market analysis provided in the report offers a comprehensive understanding of the historical, current, and projected trends in the Neurotrophic Keratitis market. This analysis involves assessing the influence of existing treatments on the market, identifying unmet needs, and gauging the demand for advanced technologies.

This section delves into the specific trends within the Neurotrophic Keratitis market related to each available drug and late-stage pipeline therapy. It evaluates their impact based on factors such as annual therapy costs, criteria for inclusion and exclusion, mechanism of action, patient compliance rates, market demand, patient population growth, target patient segments, anticipated launch dates, competitive landscape, brand value, overall market impact, and insights from key opinion leaders. The market data is presented in tables and graphs to provide a clear overview of the market landscape.

According to DelveInsight, the Neurotrophic Keratitis market in the 7MM (Seven Major Markets) is projected to undergo significant changes during the study period spanning from 2019 to 2032.

Scope of the Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Neurotrophic Keratitis Companies: Oyster Point Pharma, Recordati Rare Diseases, MimeTech, Claris Biotherapeutics, ReGenTree, and others

Key Neurotrophic Keratitis Therapies: OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, REC 0559, CSB-001, and others

Neurotrophic Keratitis Therapeutic Assessment: Neurotrophic Keratitis current marketed and Neurotrophic Keratitis emerging therapies

Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Dynamics: Neurotrophic Keratitis market drivers and Neurotrophic Keratitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Neurotrophic Keratitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Neurotrophic Keratitis

3. SWOT analysis of Neurotrophic Keratitis

4. Neurotrophic Keratitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Neurotrophic Keratitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Neurotrophic Keratitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Neurotrophic Keratitis

9. Neurotrophic Keratitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Neurotrophic Keratitis Unmet Needs

11. Neurotrophic Keratitis Emerging Therapies

12. Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Drivers

16. Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Barriers

17. Neurotrophic Keratitis Appendix

18. Neurotrophic Keratitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

