Cultural Affairs Bureau calls for stall operators to participate in the “Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area” in Guangzhou

MACAU, June 25 - In order to strengthen exchange and cooperation in the cultural and creative industries in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) holds the “Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area” and the participation of local cultural and creative entities in the Guangzhou market in August. Applications for stalls are open from today until 2 July, and application is free.

As the largest exhibition and exchange platform for displaying and selling Macao’s cultural and creative products, the Tap Siac Craft Market is a cultural and creative project under the “Culture and Tourism Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”, which provides market trials for local cultural and creative brands and promote the development and marketisation of the cultural and creative industries. Last year, IC organised the “Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area” for the first time, which was well received by the industries and the general public from both regions. This year’s event will be held from 23 to 25 August (Friday to Sunday) at Lumina Guangzhou, located in Yuexiu District of Guangzhou. During the event, the “Macao Fashion Pop-up Store” will also be installed, strengthening the synergy of the event, promoting Macao’s original fashion brands, and expanding sales channels in the Greater Bay Area.

Interested parties can apply online at the website of the “Craft Market Booth Operator Database” (www5.icm.gov.mo/craftmarketV2). All registered products must be of original design, excluding food and beverage, with a minimum of ten types of products available for sale. Services offering cultural and artistic experiences can also be included. If the number of eligible applicants exceeds the number of stalls, successful applicants will be selected by drawing lots.

For enquiries, please contact Ms Lio, staff member of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6292 during office hours.