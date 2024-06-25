Molluscum Contagiosum Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Molluscum Contagiosum Market Report 2032

Molluscum Contagiosum companies are Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Novan and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Veloce Biopharma, and others.

DelveInsight's "Molluscum Contagiosum Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Molluscum Contagiosum, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Molluscum Contagiosum market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Molluscum Contagiosum Market Report:

The Molluscum Contagiosum market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

The Molluscum Contagiosum Market is expected to strengthen as awareness of the disease increases and more effective interventions are being developed.

Key Molluscum Contagiosum Companies: Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Novan and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Veloce Biopharma, and others

Key Molluscum Contagiosum Therapies: VP-102, Cantharidin, and others

The total number of prevalent cases of Molluscum Contagiosum associated with 7MM countries was around 12.5 million in 2021.

The Molluscum Contagiosum market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Molluscum Contagiosum pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Molluscum Contagiosum market dynamics.

Molluscum Contagiosum Overview

Molluscum Contagiosum, commonly known as water warts, is a prevalent superficial skin infection caused by the poxvirus. The Molluscum Contagiosum Virus (MCV) ranks among the 50 most common diseases globally. This condition primarily affects school-aged children, sexually active young adults, and individuals with compromised immune systems. It manifests as painless white or skin-colored papular skin lesions typically ranging from 2 to 5 mm in size, with smaller sizes seen in early lesions.

The skin lesions associated with Molluscum Contagiosum, known as mollusca, usually range from 1 to 20 per patient. In immunocompetent individuals, Molluscum Contagiosum is generally benign and confined to the skin, but the resolution of lesions can take up to 6 to 12 months. Immunosuppressed patients may develop numerous and significantly larger (>15 mm) lesions, along with bacterial superinfections.

Common treatment approaches include physical destruction, immunomodulation, and antiviral agents, with combinations of these methods often utilized. Physical destruction of lesions can be achieved through cryotherapy, curettage, laser therapy, salicylic acid application, and other techniques, although these procedures may be painful and lead to scarring. Alternatively, immune-modulating therapies like topical imiquimod or cimetidine have been employed to expedite the healing of Molluscum Contagiosum lesions; however, the effectiveness of these treatments is not extensively supported, and imiquimod is associated with known side effects.

Key unmet needs in the Molluscum Contagiosum market include the lack of a universally accepted standard of care, absence of consensus on treatment guidelines in clinical practice, limited advancement in clinical trial designs for Molluscum Contagiosum, and scarcity of epidemiological studies, among other challenges.

Molluscum Contagiosum Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Molluscum Contagiosum Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Molluscum Contagiosum market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Molluscum Contagiosum

Prevalent Cases of Molluscum Contagiosum by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Molluscum Contagiosum

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Molluscum Contagiosum

Molluscum Contagiosum Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Molluscum Contagiosum market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Molluscum Contagiosum market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Molluscum Contagiosum Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Molluscum Contagiosum Key Companies

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Novan and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Veloce Biopharma

Molluscum Contagiosum Therapies

VP-102, Cantharidin

Scope of the Molluscum Contagiosum Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Molluscum Contagiosum Companies: Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Novan and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Veloce Biopharma, and others

Key Molluscum Contagiosum Therapies: VP-102, Cantharidin, and others

Molluscum Contagiosum Therapeutic Assessment: Molluscum Contagiosum current marketed and Molluscum Contagiosum emerging therapies

Molluscum Contagiosum Market Dynamics: Molluscum Contagiosum market drivers and Molluscum Contagiosum market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Molluscum Contagiosum Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Molluscum Contagiosum Market Access and Reimbursement



