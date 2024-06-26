Angel City Salute and Platinum Star PR, Inc. Honor Notable People with the U.S. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award
Philly Native Commander Dr. Tracey D. Wilson's philanthropic efforts extend to Yes to More Life, an organization established to ensure that people with disabilities are heard and their lives built around their needs and wants, providing them with job readiness support.
An unwavering philanthropist, Roscii Woolley is the President of the Black Professionals Network LA Chapter, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering Black professionals on their journey to becoming certified legacy builders.
Honorees include Commander Dr. Tracey D. Wilson, Ambassador Dr. Sikiru Gbolahan Oseni, The Source LA CEO Rocsii Wooley, and Chef Lawrence Page
"This year, we are honoring 11 individuals from across the Nation with the U.S. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards for volunteering more than 4,000 hours to a charitable organization or for a global cause," said Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, the creator and founder of Angel City Salute. "We received hundreds of nominations of deserving men and women and intend to honor more in the coming months, especially first responders, active and retired military veterans, firefighters, and educators who, in addition to their call of duty, volunteer their time and resources to reach beyond their surrounding communities."
ACS celebrates Commander Dr. Tracey Dwayne Wilson for his legacy of courage and humanity, serving as an inspiration for victims of human trafficking around the world. His unwavering commitment to justice and compassion has brought solace and new beginnings to countless lives. Wilson's innovative strategies and relentless pursuit of traffickers have made a profound global impact, providing essential support and advocacy for survivors.
"As a humanitarian, receiving the U.S. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is an extraordinary moment in my long history of volunteerism," said Commander Wilson. "I am proud to support many causes, particularly the Community Alliance for Progressive Positive Action, a national youth program that assists with academics and promotes positive activities, and Yes to More Life, which ensures that people with disabilities are seen and heard and that their lives are built around their needs and wants, providing them with job readiness support."
The confirmed U.S. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awardees are:
• Dr. Nathalie Beasneal, Acting Honorary Consul General for Chad and Founder of Health4Peace
• Herb Bohanan, Entertainment Specialist
• Liana Mendoza, Actress and Filmmaker
• Etienne Maurice, Humanitarian
• Dr. Sikiru Gbolahan Oseni, Entertainment Mogul Ambassador
• Chef Lawrence Page, Restauranteur
• Nikki Parker Morgan, Community Outreach Director
• Porsche Taylor, Founder of Black Girls Ride and Slingshot Brand Ambassador
• Humanitarian and Commander Dr. Tracey D. Wilson, PhD
• Rocsii Wooley, The Source LA CEO and President of the Black Professionals Network LA Chapter
Angel City Salute, in partnership with Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc., presents the Annual Proclamation Ceremony and the U.S. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards. Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc. is a proud certifying organization in the national President’s Volunteer Service Award program, managed by AmeriCorps and the Points of Light Foundation. The President’s Volunteer Service Award recognizes, honors, and celebrates citizens who make a positive impact as engaged and profoundly committed volunteers. The Award enables community organizations to express their appreciation for their most devoted volunteers alongside the President of the United States.
Presenters of the awards include Sharifah Hardie, who is running for California Governor in 2026, Award-winning Actor Idrees Degas, City of Inglewood Mayor's Executive Assistant Sharis Rhodes, and Award-winning singer, songwriter, model, and actor Septimius the Great.
Follow on IG @angelcitysaluteofficial. Nominations will be open soon and can be submitted at www.angelcitysalute.com. For more information about the Angel City Salute Proclamation Ceremony and to stay updated on event details, please visit www.angelcitysalute.com or contact Janet Popoola at admin@angelcitysalute.com.
"Thanks to our sponsors, Chef Lawrence Page, Black Girl Sunscreen, Footnanny, and Clear Essence," said Dr. Lemelle. "We appreciate the support."
About the Presidential Awards:
The President's Council on Service and Civic Participation established the President's Volunteer Service Award in 2003 to recognize the significance of volunteers to the strength and national identity of the United States, as well as to honor those volunteers whose service is multiplied by the inspiration they provide to others.
About Angel City Salute:
Angel City Salute, a not-for-profit division of Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc., believes that success is not solely defined by professional accomplishments but also by the positive impact one has on the lives of others. Since its inception, founded by Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, a humanitarian and global public relations consultant, Angel City Salute has been committed to spotlighting individuals who go above and beyond to make a difference in their communities. Each year, the organization recognizes a select group of honorees who have distinguished themselves through exceptional achievements and their dedication to giving back.
About Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA:
As the CEO and founder of Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc., a certified minority woman-owned business, Dr. Lemelle has redefined the landscape of branding, marketing, and PR. Her leadership has empowered countless minority and women-owned businesses, propelling them to unprecedented heights. Her philosophy, "Transform Goals to Greatness," is a testament to her ability to inspire and elevate others, making her an empowerment advocate.
Dr. Lemelle's establishment of the Pitbull PR Agency, Inc. highlights her commitment to protecting the Black community from malicious attacks and negligence in law enforcement. Her firm specializes in navigating public relations crises with precision and expertise, restoring confidence and rebuilding trust. This pioneering approach to crisis management provides a vital safeguard for individuals and organizations, ensuring their voices are heard and their reputations protected.
Her humanitarian efforts, from co-founding the Social Good Movement Tour to securing housing for unhoused veterans and mentoring the next generation, extend far beyond dedicating time and resources. Her initiatives ensure access to necessities like food, housing, and education, creating a ripple effect of stability and opportunity. This global impact underscores her commitment to lifting up underserved communities and fostering economic empowerment.
For more information about Platinum Star Public Relations, visit www.platinumstarpr.com, Pitbull PR Agency at www.pitbullpragency.com, and the Social Good Movement Tour at www.socialgoodtour.com.
