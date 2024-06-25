Small molecule cmo/cdmo market growth analysis with investment opportunities

Small Molecule CMO/CDMO Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Small Molecule CMO/CDMO Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The small molecule cmo/cdmo market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $46.83 billion in 2023 to $50.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to favorable government support, cost-effective solutions, growing complexity in drug development, industry consolidation, focus on core competencies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The small molecule cmo/cdmo market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $68.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in drug pipelines, globalization of pharmaceutical operations, demand for flexible manufacturing, regulatory compliance expertise, biopharmaceutical convergence.

Growth driver of the small molecule cmo/cdmo market

The rising demand for pharmaceuticals is expected to propel the growth of the small-molecule CMO/CDMO market going forward. The pharmaceutical industry is a sector that involves the discovery, development, and production of drugs and medicines by both governmental and private entities. Small-molecule CMO/CDMO is used in the pharmaceutical industry to outsource various services, including the development, manufacturing, and packaging of small-molecule drugs, allowing pharmaceutical companies to reduce costs, save time, and streamline processes.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the small molecule cmo/cdmo market include Patheon NV (Thermo Fisher Scientific), GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson Matthey PLC, Lonza Group Ltd., WuXi AppTec, Catalent Inc.

Major companies operating in the small-molecule CMO/CDMO market are focusing on innovative technologies, such as the state-of-the-art small-molecule platform in Shanghai, to elevate CDMO services. The state-of-the-art small-molecule platform represents the forefront of technological innovations to develop and produce small-molecule drugs and to create safer, more effective, and more efficiently produced pharmaceutical compounds.

Segments:

1) By Product: Small Molecule Drug Product, Small Molecule API

2) By Stage Type: Clinical, Commercial, Preclinical

3) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Neurology, Infectious Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Respiratory Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Other Therapeutics

4) By Application: Cardiovascular, Oncology, Diabetes, Immunological Disorders

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the small molecule cmo/cdmo market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of small molecule cmo/cdmo.

Small Molecule CMO/CDMO Market Definition

A small-molecule contract manufacturing organization (CMO) or contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) is an entity that provides services to other companies in the pharmaceutical industry on a contract basis for the completion of projects and subsequent regulatory submission. These organizations offer a range of services, including contract development, manufacturing, and packaging of small-molecule drugs.

