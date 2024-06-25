SA’s regional infrastructure to thrive through new grants
Release date: 25/06/24
Eighteen historic South Australian buildings will benefit from $250,000 in State Government funding to help cover the cost of conservation work.
Round 2 of the Heritage Conservation Grants aim to preserve the state’s built heritage to ensure these important places can be enjoyed by future generations.
Recipients include Renmark Hotel, Mindacowie Guest House at Middleton and an original miner’s cottage at Burra.
St Peter’s Cathedral in North Adelaide will also receive $20,000 for the repair and reinstatement of its ‘Last Judgement’ window.
The funded works include structural stabilisation, ceiling repair, wall restoration, plumbing and stormwater management.
The grants range from $1000 to $20,000. In most cases, funding is provided on a dollar-for-dollar basis to successful applicants including private owners, companies, local councils and community groups who are owners of State Heritage Places or owners or businesses situated within a State Heritage Area.
$250,000 in grants are made available each year over what is a 10 year program. For further information visit www.environment.sa.gov.au/topics/heritage/heritage-grants.
The projects to receive grants in the second round of the program are listed below:
|
STATE HERITAGE PLACE
|
PROJECT DESRCIPTION
|
AMOUNT
|
Renmark Hotel
|
Roof repair
|
$20,000
|
Bungaree Homestead Complex, Clare Valley
|
Chaff room and stable yard restoration works
|
$10,000
|
Pastor Rechner's Cottage, Light Pass
|
Walls and doors conservation work
|
$20,000
|
Woodhouse Activity Centre, Woodhouse
|
Old Woodhouse Manor stormwater management works
|
$20,000
|
St Peter's Cathedral, Adelaide
|
Removal, repair and reinstatement of the 'Last Judgement' Window
|
$20,000
|
Capri Theatre, Goodwood
|
Fix plumbing issue in bathrooms
|
$20,000
|
Former Bon Accord Mine, Burra
|
Retaining wall restoration
|
$16,500
|
Robe Courthouse, Police Station, Old Cells and Stables
|
Stable stonework restoration and other works
|
$20,000
|
Durdin's Brickyard (Ruin), Hamley Bridge
|
Charlton's Kiln restoration works
|
$4,674
|
Manoora Institute, Manoora
|
Wall restoration works
|
$13,533
|
Gawler Church Hill State Heritage Area, Gawler
|
Stone wall restoration
|
$10,000
|
Mindacowie Guest House, Middleton
|
Chimney restoration works
|
$10,000
|
Wheal Watkins Mine historic site, Glen Osmond
|
Conservation and stabilisation works
|
$10,000
|
Coward Springs Railway site, Far North
|
Rainwater tank and railway inspection pit restoration
|
$7,253
|
Gawler Church Hill State Heritage Area
|
Anglican Church of St George survey works
|
$5,000
|
St David's Anglican Church Complex, Burnside
|
Restoration of the exterior northern wall of the old church / church hall
|
$20,000
|
Pilgrim Uniting Church (former Stow Memorial Church), Adelaide
|
Repair and restoration of ceiling
|
$20,000
|
Original miner’s cottage, Burra
|
Restoration of front street facing
|
$3,040
|
TOTAL
|
$250,000
Quotes
Attributable to Susan Close
The State Government recognises that architectural heritage enriches people's lives and contributes to a sense of belonging by linking us to our past.
We actively support projects that care for our state’s history. These conservation works not only preserve our cultural heritage, but also contribute to our regional trade and visitor economies.
If you are looking for something to do this weekend or in your next holiday, why not get out and visit some of these beautiful old buildings.