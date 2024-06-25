Submit Release
SA’s regional infrastructure to thrive through new grants

Eighteen historic South Australian buildings will benefit from $250,000 in State Government funding to help cover the cost of conservation work.

Round 2 of the Heritage Conservation Grants aim to preserve the state’s built heritage to ensure these important places can be enjoyed by future generations.

Recipients include Renmark Hotel, Mindacowie Guest House at Middleton and an original miner’s cottage at Burra.

St Peter’s Cathedral in North Adelaide will also receive $20,000 for the repair and reinstatement of its ‘Last Judgement’ window.

The funded works include structural stabilisation, ceiling repair, wall restoration, plumbing and stormwater management.

The grants range from $1000 to $20,000. In most cases, funding is provided on a dollar-for-dollar basis to successful applicants including private owners, companies, local councils and community groups who are owners of State Heritage Places or owners or businesses situated within a State Heritage Area.

$250,000 in grants are made available each year over what is a 10 year program. For further information visit www.environment.sa.gov.au/topics/heritage/heritage-grants.

The projects to receive grants in the second round of the program are listed below:

STATE HERITAGE PLACE

PROJECT DESRCIPTION

AMOUNT

Renmark Hotel

Roof repair

$20,000

Bungaree Homestead Complex, Clare Valley

Chaff room and stable yard restoration works

$10,000

Pastor Rechner's Cottage, Light Pass

Walls and doors conservation work

$20,000

Woodhouse Activity Centre, Woodhouse

Old Woodhouse Manor stormwater management works

$20,000

St Peter's Cathedral, Adelaide

Removal, repair and reinstatement of the 'Last Judgement' Window

$20,000

Capri Theatre, Goodwood

Fix plumbing issue in bathrooms

$20,000

Former Bon Accord Mine, Burra

Retaining wall restoration

$16,500

Robe Courthouse, Police Station, Old Cells and Stables

Stable stonework restoration and other works

$20,000

Durdin's Brickyard (Ruin), Hamley Bridge

Charlton's Kiln restoration works

$4,674

Manoora Institute, Manoora

Wall restoration works

$13,533

Gawler Church Hill State Heritage Area, Gawler

Stone wall restoration

$10,000

Mindacowie Guest House, Middleton

Chimney restoration works

$10,000

Wheal Watkins Mine historic site, Glen Osmond

Conservation and stabilisation works

$10,000

Coward Springs Railway site, Far North

Rainwater tank and railway inspection pit restoration

$7,253

Gawler Church Hill State Heritage Area

Anglican Church of St George survey works

$5,000

St David's Anglican Church Complex, Burnside

Restoration of the exterior northern wall of the old church / church hall

$20,000

Pilgrim Uniting Church (former Stow Memorial Church), Adelaide

Repair and restoration of ceiling

$20,000

Original miner’s cottage, Burra

Restoration of front street facing

$3,040
 

TOTAL

$250,000

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

The State Government recognises that architectural heritage enriches people's lives and contributes to a sense of belonging by linking us to our past.

We actively support projects that care for our state’s history. These conservation works not only preserve our cultural heritage, but also contribute to our regional trade and visitor economies.

If you are looking for something to do this weekend or in your next holiday, why not get out and visit some of these beautiful old buildings.

