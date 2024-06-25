SA’s regional infrastructure to thrive through new grants

Release date: 25/06/24

Eighteen historic South Australian buildings will benefit from $250,000 in State Government funding to help cover the cost of conservation work.

Round 2 of the Heritage Conservation Grants aim to preserve the state’s built heritage to ensure these important places can be enjoyed by future generations.

Recipients include Renmark Hotel, Mindacowie Guest House at Middleton and an original miner’s cottage at Burra.

St Peter’s Cathedral in North Adelaide will also receive $20,000 for the repair and reinstatement of its ‘Last Judgement’ window.

The funded works include structural stabilisation, ceiling repair, wall restoration, plumbing and stormwater management.

The grants range from $1000 to $20,000. In most cases, funding is provided on a dollar-for-dollar basis to successful applicants including private owners, companies, local councils and community groups who are owners of State Heritage Places or owners or businesses situated within a State Heritage Area.

$250,000 in grants are made available each year over what is a 10 year program. For further information visit www.environment.sa.gov.au/topics/heritage/heritage-grants.

The projects to receive grants in the second round of the program are listed below:

STATE HERITAGE PLACE PROJECT DESRCIPTION AMOUNT Renmark Hotel Roof repair $20,000 Bungaree Homestead Complex, Clare Valley Chaff room and stable yard restoration works $10,000 Pastor Rechner's Cottage, Light Pass Walls and doors conservation work $20,000 Woodhouse Activity Centre, Woodhouse Old Woodhouse Manor stormwater management works $20,000 St Peter's Cathedral, Adelaide Removal, repair and reinstatement of the 'Last Judgement' Window $20,000 Capri Theatre, Goodwood Fix plumbing issue in bathrooms $20,000 Former Bon Accord Mine, Burra Retaining wall restoration $16,500 Robe Courthouse, Police Station, Old Cells and Stables Stable stonework restoration and other works $20,000 Durdin's Brickyard (Ruin), Hamley Bridge Charlton's Kiln restoration works $4,674 Manoora Institute, Manoora Wall restoration works $13,533 Gawler Church Hill State Heritage Area, Gawler Stone wall restoration $10,000 Mindacowie Guest House, Middleton Chimney restoration works $10,000 Wheal Watkins Mine historic site, Glen Osmond Conservation and stabilisation works $10,000 Coward Springs Railway site, Far North Rainwater tank and railway inspection pit restoration $7,253 Gawler Church Hill State Heritage Area Anglican Church of St George survey works $5,000 St David's Anglican Church Complex, Burnside Restoration of the exterior northern wall of the old church / church hall $20,000 Pilgrim Uniting Church (former Stow Memorial Church), Adelaide Repair and restoration of ceiling $20,000 Original miner’s cottage, Burra Restoration of front street facing $3,040 TOTAL $250,000

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

The State Government recognises that architectural heritage enriches people's lives and contributes to a sense of belonging by linking us to our past.

We actively support projects that care for our state’s history. These conservation works not only preserve our cultural heritage, but also contribute to our regional trade and visitor economies.

If you are looking for something to do this weekend or in your next holiday, why not get out and visit some of these beautiful old buildings.