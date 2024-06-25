Shock Absorber Market Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 4.7% and is expected to reach USD 21.07 billion by 2030

shock absorber market

By type, the mono tube segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Surge in need for safety and comfort, increase in need for lightweight automotive shock absorbers, and expansion of the automotive aftermarket industry drive the global shock absorber market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for safety and comfort, surge in need for lightweight automotive shock absorbers, and expansion of the automotive aftermarket industry have boosted the growth of the global 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐀𝐛𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, high maintenance cost of advanced suspension systems and fluctuations in cost of raw materials hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in shock absorber and growth of the electric vehicle industry would unlock new opportunities in the future.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10145

Prominent factors that drive growth of the shock absorber market include increase in demand for safety and comfort from customers and rise in demand for lightweight suspension. Countries such as China, India, and Brazil are growing economies. Thus, the vehicle manufacturing and automotive component manufacturing sector is witnessing prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the shock absorber market in the region.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Gabriel India Limited (Anand Group)

Hitachi Astemo Ltd.

KONI BV

KYB Corporation

Mando Corp.

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd

Meritor Inc

Tenneco Inc

Thyssenkrupp AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

By type, the shock absorber market is segregated into twin tube, and mono tube. The twin tube accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, as twin tube is widely adopted across various vehicle types, owing to their cost-effectiveness.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/02e483e48a416ec2dfe978f30242a9e2

China dominated the global shock absorber market share in 2020 as China is the largest automotive industry in the world. Moreover, sales of automobiles in China is steadily expanding, owing to need for transportation solutions in China.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, due to inclination toward the installation of advanced shock absorbers to improve comfort and safety of the vehicle. However, the OEM segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global shock absorber market, due to importance of shock absorbers in vehicle and advent of advanced suspension solutions.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the expansion of transportation & logistics industry in the region. On the other hand, the global shock absorber market size across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A10145

By type, the twin tube segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global shock absorber market, as it is widely used in vehicles for its cost-effectiveness. However, the mono tube segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, due to increase in use in luxury and mid-priced vehicles.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘'

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global shock absorber market.

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is projected to lead the global shock absorber market

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Airless Tire Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/12/09/2348764/0/en/Airless-Tire-Market-to-Garner-77-5-Million-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

On-demand Logistics Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-demand-logistics-market-to-reach-80-6-billion-globally-by-2031-at-20-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301680063.html

In-Car Infotainment Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/08/03/2273859/0/en/In-Car-Infotainment-Market-to-Portray-37-53-Billion-by-2028-Allied-Market-Research.html

Smart Mobility Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-mobility-market-to-reach-70-46-bn-globally-by-2027-at-20-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301113746.html