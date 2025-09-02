Tonic Water Market to rise up to the USD 1,168.9 million by 2027 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%

Product innovation, premiumization, and expanding global consumer base drive the growth of the global tonic water market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tonic water market size was pegged at $805.4million in 2019, and is expected to generate $1.16 billion by 2027, and growing with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Product innovation, premiumization, and expanding global consumer base drive the growth of the global tonic water market. However, availability of substitute products and low awareness of tonic water hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for diet tonic water is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The growing inclination towards premiumization in the alcoholic beverages sector and the rise in acceptance of alcoholic beverages in social gatherings, especially in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to propel the demand for the tonic water market. In addition, rapid urbanization, increasing number of bars, pubs and hotels, rising consumer spending are among some crucial factors that drive the global tonic water market.

The tonic water market is propelled by the rise in demand for tonic water as a result of rise in preference for premium brands. The rising demand for high-premium tonic waters as a result of change in consumer tastes, rise in standard of living globally and inclination toward innovate products is expected to drive the growth of the global tonic water market size.

The tonic water market analysis comprises flavor, packaging form, distribution channel, and region. By flavor, the market is bifurcated into plain and flavored. On the basis of packaging form, it is segregated into carton and bottle. According to distribution channel, it is classified into on-trade, off-trade and online retail. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2027. This is due to growing urban population coupled with improved living standards and demand for new, premium tonic water. However, the global tonic water market across Europe held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to tremendous popularity and substantial consumption of alcoholic beverages and tonic water.

The global tonic water industry is also expected to be explored in terms of development of tonic water produced using organic, natural and authentic ingredients. With rising consumer consciousness, the demand for beverages produced using organic ingredients is anticipated to grow in the near future. This element creates opportunity for tonic water manufactures to expand the consumer base and generate growth avenues.

Major market players

Fever-Tree
Fentimans Ltd.
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
East Imperial Beverage Corporation
London Essence Company
Q Mixers
Thomas Henry GmbH & Co. KG
Franklin & Sons Ltd.
Zevia
White Rock Products Corporation

