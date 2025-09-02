A Key Growth Driver for Lyocell Fibers Market, Trends and Forecast, 2031

Lyocell Fibers Market Analysis

The global lyocell fibers market size is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Lyocell fibers market report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global lyocell fibers market was estimated at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample PDF (310 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31479 Based on region, the global lyocell fibers market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Based on application, the medical and hygiene segment garnered more than one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed through the report take in apparel, home textile, filtration, and footwear.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lyocell-fibers-market/purchase-options The global lyocell fibers market is analyzed across product type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.Based on type, the staple fibers segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The others segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.8% throughout the forecast period. The filament fibers segment is also assessed in the report.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lyocell-fibers-market-A31029 The key market players analyzed in the global lyocell fibers market report include Acelon, Baoding Swan Fiber Co. Ltd, China Pouplas textile ltd, Lenzing Group, Great Duskan Corporation, Grasim Industrial Limited, Shanghai Lyocell fibers, Aditya Birla Yarn, Smart Fiber AG, Weiqiao Textile, Qingdoa Textile Group Fiber Textile, Acegreen, Sateri, Tamay Fiber Co. Ltd., and Chonbang Co Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.Similar Report:Steel Fiber Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/steel-fiber-market-A07701 Green Fibers Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-fibers-market-A11772 Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aramid-fiber-reinforcement-materials-market Metal Fiber Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-fiber-market-A08009 Spandex Fiber Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/spandex-fiber-market Denim Fabrics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/denim-fabric-market-A14268

