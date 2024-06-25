KBC plans to open a vocational school for chip manufacturing

VIETNAM, June 25 -

HÀ NỘI — KinhBac City Development Holding Corporation (KBC) plans to open a vocational school to train chip manufacturing workers, said its Chairman of the Board of Directors Đặng Thành Tâm.

During the company's annual general meeting of shareholders in Bắc Ninh Province, Tâm expressed his expectations for attracting high-tech investment in Việt Nam, baodautu.vn reported.

He said that many customers are waiting to lease land in the KBC-developed Tràng Duệ 3 Industrial Park in Hải Phòng City. All of them are high-tech investors. That has pushed the firm to support many local governments in personnel resources training.

He added that KBC is coordinating with training organisations in Taiwan (China) and South Korea, the world's two largest chip manufacturers, to develop a series of vocational schools.

At the meeting, the company's shareholders approved the business plan for 2024, including a consolidated revenue of VNĐ9 trillion and an after-tax profit of VNĐ4 trillion.

Last year, its total consolidated revenue surpassed VNĐ6 trillion, equal to 173.20 per cent in 2022. Of which, revenue from core business activities hit over VNĐ5.6 trillion, equal to 591.25 per cent in 2022.

Consolidated profit after tax in 2023 topped over VNĐ2.24 trillion, up 42 per cent year-on-year.

As of December 31, 2023, KBC’s total liabilities reached over VNĐ113 trillion, down 22.55 per cent compared to 2022. — VNS