Coastal central province draws $248 million in first half year

VIETNAM, June 25 -

QUẢNG NAM — The central province has granted new investment licences to 14 new domestic investment projects worth VNĐ4.2 trillion (US$168 million), and seven foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with a proposed capital of $124.2 million, in the first five months, promising a surge in the second half of the year.

The provincial statistics agency said the number of FDI projects doubled in comparison to the same period last year.

Vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hồ Quang Bửu said a series of investment promotion programmes have been sped up in calling more investors to seek investment opportunities in industrial parks and economic zones in Quảng Nam.

Bửu said the province aims to create the most favourable conditions for hi-tech industries projects or environment-friendly investors in 2024-25.

He said the province has kept in touch with KOTRA, KOCHAM, JETRO, JICA, EUROCHAM, AMCHAM in sharing investment information relating to key industries, and offering surveys and field trips for investors in exploring the investment environment.

The province had allocated top priority policy for 233 key projects that would help improve the sustainable economic growth and revenue for the province’s budget in 2024-25, he said.

The Authority of International Chu Lai Airport said it called for investment in building a new runway, a taxiway, and increasing aircraft parking lots from 32 to 40, as well as a new terminal.

It said the new investment projects would help increase the airport's capacity to 10 million passengers per year.

The province also urges a key investment for a waterway at Lở Estuary for vessels up to 50,000 DWT.

It said a duty-free zone has been planned in Tam Hoà as a supportive project related to the development of ports and logistics area in Núi Thành district.

A series of ports for cruise services has been planned along the rivers of Cổ Cò,Thu Bồn and Tân Hiệp – a major dock on Chàm Islands, off the coast of Hội An – in 2024-25, allowing smooth traffic for 400-seat boats in serving tourism in central Việt Nam’s destinations.

Up-to-date, the central coastal province has 199 validated FDI projects with an accumulated $6.2 billion, and 1,148 domestic projects worth VNĐ230 trillion ($9.2 billion).

The central province has designed ambitious plans to make it an international destination, a national multi-sector hi-tech industries centre, a biodiversity-based green growth power and a centrally-run locality in the Master Plan 2021-30, with a vision toward 2050.

Quảng Nam -- the only locality in Việt Nam with two UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites – the Hội An Ancient Town, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary – and the world Biosphere Reserve Chàm Islands-Hội An has been promoting a 'green tourism' brand. VNS