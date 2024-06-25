Bến Tre clam farming sector awarded third MSC certificate

VIETNAM, June 25 - BẾN TRE — The Mekong Delta province of Bến Tre celebrated a significant achievement on June 24 with a conference awarding the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certificate to the local clam farming sector.

This recognition signifies that Bến Tre's clam harvesting and management practices meet the organisation's rigorous standards for sustainability.

Đoàn Văn Danh, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, emphasised the importance of continued support for fisheries cooperatives and local communities to continue adhering to the three core principles of the MSC Fisheries Standard, namely sustainable fish stocks, minimal environmental impact, and effective management.

He outlined key strategies for maintaining Bến Tre's MSC certification. These include conserving clam broodstock, planning rational harvesting and protection of natural clam seed stocks, conducting regular surveys to monitor production volumes and species composition on clam beds, fostering collaboration within the industry, and establishing strong market linkages to promote Ben Tre's MSC-certified clams domestically and internationally.

The conference facilitated discussions on maintaining MSC certification in the coming years. Participants explored market demand for MSC-certified clam products and shared the best practices for production management to ensure ongoing compliance with MSC standards.

This is the third MSC certificate awarded to Bến Tre clams, a testament to the province's commitment to sustainable practices. The certificate, valid from May 23, 2024, to May 22, 2029, builds upon the previous ones received in 2009 and 2016.

Bến Tre's 65km coastline provides ideal conditions for clam farming across Ba Tri, Binh Dai và Thanh Phu districts. With over 7,000 ha of potential area for bivalve mollusk development and 4,200 ha dedicated specifically to clams, Bến Tre boasts an average annual production of 7,500-8,000 tonnes of MSC-certified clams, generating an estimated value of VNĐ200-250 billion (US$8.33 million – 10.4 million) annually. The clam farming areas are concentrated in seven cooperatives across the above districts.

By prioritising sustainable practices, Bến Tre ensures the long-term viability of its clam farming industry while contributing to a healthy marine ecosystem. The MSC certification serves as a valuable badge of honour, positioning Bến Tre clams as a premium product in domestic and international markets. — VNS