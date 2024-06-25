Softude Honored with MSME Star Stories 2024 Award for Technology Adoption Excellence
Softude has been honored with the prestigious MSME Star Stories 2024 Award for Technology Adoption Excellence by the India SME Accelerator Network.INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softude has been awarded the prestigious MSME Star Stories 2024 accolade by the India SME Accelerator Network, ahead of World MSME Day, celebrated annually on June 27th. The award ceremony took place at the Hotel Courtyard by Marriott in Andheri, Mumbai, on Saturday, June 22, 2024. This recognition highlights the company's significant contributions and achievements in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, particularly in adopting AI technologies to enhance process efficiency.
Softude was recognized for its outstanding efforts in adopting and implementing advanced technologies, driving growth and efficiency within the MSME sector. In an industry where many organizations often lack robust tech-driven processes, Softude has distinguished itself through its strategic embrace of AI for operational efficiency. Their journey toward technological excellence involved overcoming challenges such as ensuring AI accuracy, managing change, and staying current with technological advancements. Through continuous team training, robust pilot projects on AI, extensive testing, and ongoing refinement, the company has successfully navigated these challenges. This strategic approach has allowed Softude to integrate AI into its operations such as project estimations, test planning for QA, and HR processes effectively, driving innovation and maintaining a competitive edge in the industry.
Mr. Sunil Rawat, Managing Director of Softude, expressed gratitude for the award, stating: “This recognition serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of our talented team. At Softude, we believe in adopting the same cutting-edge technologies that we recommend to our clients, ensuring that we lead by example. We are honored to be recognized with an award under MSME Star Stories 2024.”
The success of Softude’s AI initiatives is evident through the contributions of its Chief AI Officer Mradul Kanugo and the AI team, who have significantly impacted India's AI ecosystem. Their work has been shared on the National AI Portal of India (https://indiaai.gov.in/article/embracing-the-future-a-beginner-s-guide-to-autonomous-ai-agents), and they are among the pioneers in research on prompt engineering, highlighting their proactive approach to exploring new technological frontiers.
The MSME Star Stories 2024 award adds to a series of accolades for Softude. The company recently received the Best Employer Award 2024 by CHRO Asia! Softude's flagship software solution, Cost it Right, has been selected for the prestigious ICT/Software Pitching Session at the 10th SelectUSA Investment Summit. Hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, SelectUSA Investment Summit is one of the most significant events in the United States, SelectUSA catalyzes business investment by bringing together thousands of investors, companies, economic development organizations (EDOs), and industry experts to forge impactful deals. We are deeply honored to showcase an innovative, India-developed enterprise software that revolutionizes the critical function of product costing in the manufacturing industry and was recognized as the Best Software Development Company of 2023 by the #Time2Leap National Awards at MSME & Startup Innovation Summit.
About India SME Accelerator Network:
The India SME Accelerator Network specializes in empowering micro, small, and medium business owners through structured capacity building and tailored accelerator programs. It serves as a vital resource for chambers, industry trade associations, and apex bodies of SMEs in India, facilitating accelerated business growth.
About Softude:
Softude Infotech Pvt Ltd is a global digital solutions and services company with over 18 years of industry experience. We specialize in architecting digital transformation solutions and providing software product engineering services. Known for our commitment to excellence and innovative solutions, we leverage technology to drive positive change and bring valuable expertise to various industries. With a diverse portfolio of successful projects and a dedicated team of experts, Softude is a preferred technology partner for many enterprises and startups.
