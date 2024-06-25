Haym Salomon Home Enhances Rehabilitation Experience with Major Renovations and New Equipment Investments

Haym Salomon Home invests in major renovations and new equipment to enhance patient rehabilitation and comfort, providing top-notch care and services.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haym Salomon Home, a premier center for rehabilitation and nursing care, has recently made significant investments in renovations and new equipment to ensure faster rehabilitation and greater comfort for its patients.

Located in the South Brooklyn area, Haym Salomon Home boasts New York's largest gym for a rehabilitation center, spanning 14,000 square feet. This state-of-the-art facility features a 360-degree glass wall, offering breathtaking views of the historical Coney Island Park, the Verrazano Bridge, and Manhattan.

Haym Salomon Home is renowned for its excellent nursing care, including specialized post-surgical wound care with wound vac and oxygen treatments for pressure ulcers, intravenous therapy for antibiotics and hydration, and various forms of oxygen therapy. The center is known for having the highest ratio of nursing staff to patients in the state of New York and has consistently held a 5-star rating for Quality Measures for decades.

Physical and occupational therapies are provided one-on-one, seven days a week. In addition to the gym, the wide and spacious hallways of Haym Salomon Home allow patients to receive nursing rehabilitation, including floor ambulation, on the units. The center is also recognized for its successful cases of weaning post-stroke patients with dysphagia from PEG tubes.

All doctors at Haym Salomon Home are board-certified and affiliated with various hospitals in New York. The center’s wound care program is exceptional, overseen by a certified wound care doctor. Each patient receives an individualized rehabilitation treatment plan tailored to their specific needs.

Haym Salomon Home offers a culturally rich recreational activity program for every patient, with live music on every floor to keep patients entertained and engaged. The social service department is involved in every resident's care plan, ensuring that discharges are done properly and safely.

In its latest initiative, Haym Salomon Home has renovated several floors and invested in completely new furniture. Additionally, the center has purchased new rehabilitation equipment, including the PhysioCycle XT Recumbent Bike and Upper Body Arm Bike by HCI Fitness, and the SCIFIT PRO2 Total Body Exerciser, among many others. These machines are designed specifically for elderly patients and those recovering from injury, making exercise more enjoyable and beneficial by reducing joint pressure and eliminating the impact of standing.

In an exclusive video interview, Natalia Kozlov, a board-certified internist and geriatrician who has worked at Haym Salomon for nearly a decade, discusses the center’s exceptional services. She recommends Haym Salomon to her patients in both hospital and private practice settings for rehabilitation and around-the-clock medical supervision. She emphasizes that all doctors at Haym Salomon are board-certified and that consultants regularly visit the facility. With doctors and nurse practitioners available on premises seven days a week, many physicians trust Haym Salomon to care for their parents and relatives. The center maintains strong communication with family members and private doctors in the community, ensuring comprehensive and coordinated care. Natalia Kozlov assures that at Haym Salomon, patients receive care as if they were family members. (You can watch the video below.)

Cynthia James-White, RNC, MSN DON, the Nursing Director, shared her thoughts: "I have worked in the nursing industry for 40 years, with 24 of those years as a Director of Nursing. Our nursing staff has received training and experience from my tutoring and teaching. Haym Salomon Home is unique because we know every patient and their families and accommodate all their needs. We have a multilingual and multicultural staff that can meet the diverse requirements of our customers."

