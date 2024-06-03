Submit Release
Isa Aydin Photography Announces Exclusive Discounted Week for Skincare Photography Services

Clients looking to benefit from a 30% discount on skincare photography services must schedule their shoots during this discounted week.

HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isa Aydin Photography, a leading studio renowned for its high-quality skincare photography services, is thrilled to introduce a special discounted week for skincare photography. With studios situated in New Jersey, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, Isa Aydin Photography caters to clients nationwide, ensuring top-notch quality and service.

Isa Aydin Photography is outfitted with cutting-edge equipment that guarantees precise light control and exceptional color accuracy in skincare photography. The studio also features a network of over 400 freelance models at competitive rates, as well as expert makeup artists and fashion stylists, to deliver comprehensive skincare photography services.

Beginning today, Isa Aydin Photography is offering a unique discounted week from June 10th to June 14th, 2024. Clients looking to benefit from a 30% discount on skincare photography services must schedule their shoots during this discounted week. This exclusive offer is limited to only five slots, so clients are encouraged to book their sessions promptly to take advantage of this limited-time opportunity.

The discounted shoots will be conducted exclusively at the Hackensack, NJ studio. Clients from across the United States can send their products and join the shoot virtually, providing both convenience and flexibility.

Please note that the 30% discount applies solely to photography services and does not cover third-party services such as models, makeup artists, fashion stylists, and editing.

For more information or to book a session, please visit Isa Aydin Photography’s website or request a quote here: https://www.isa-aydin.com/quote/

Isa Aydin Photography is a premier photography studio specializing in skincare photography, serving clients nationwide with studios in New Jersey, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Renowned for their precise light control and color accuracy, Isa Aydin Photography offers top-tier services, including access to a vast network of freelance models, makeup artists, and fashion stylists.

