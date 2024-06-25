Gaucher's Disease Market to Extend at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Study Period (2019-2032)

Gaucher's Disease Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per DelveInsight's assessment, the Gaucher Disease market size in the 7MM is anticipated to increase in the coming years owing to the rising prevalent population of Gaucher Disease patients in the 7MM countries. The launch of the upcoming therapies will also fuel market growth. DelveInsight's "Gaucher's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Gaucher's Disease Market Size and Share in the 7MM (i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan).

Gaucher's Disease Market Key Facts

 According to NORD, there are approximately 6,000 individuals with Gaucher's Disease in the United States.

 According to a recent nationwide survey by Yuki et al. in Japan, Gaucher's Disease prevalence is estimated to be 1 in 530,000, and more than 50% of these patients have Gaucher's Disease 2 or Gaucher's Disease 3. However, the actual prevalence of Gaucher's Disease in Japan may be higher than this estimated prevalence considering undiagnosed patients.

 As per the analysis, the increasing incidence of Gaucher's Disease and improved diagnosis will influence the Gaucher's Disease therapeutics market in the coming years.

 There remains a high unmet need for developing improved treatments that combat neuropathic complications at reduced costs and a convenient administration schedule.

 Current treatment of Gaucher's Disease includes enzyme replacement therapies (ERTs) and substrate reduction therapies (SRTs). Potential treatments under investigation include newer SRTs, pharmacological chaperone therapies (PCTs), and histone deacetylase inhibitors (HDACIs).

 Some of the key companies, such as Sanofi, Genzyme, Orphazyme, Avro Bio, Pfizer, and others, are persistently working towards the development of novel treatment therapies that can address Gaucher's Disease.

 Some of the promising drugs in the pipeline include Venglustat (Sanofi), AVR-RD-02-Avro Bio, and Venglustat + Imiglucerase (Sanofi), among others.

Gaucher's Disease: An Overview

According to the National Gaucher Foundation, Gaucher disease is one of the most common lysosomal storage disorders and results from lacking enough glucocerebrosidase (GCase), an important enzyme that breaks down a fatty chemical called glucocerebroside because the body cannot break down this chemical, fat-laden Gaucher cells build up in areas like the spleen, liver, and bone marrow. In Gaucher's Disease, the undegraded glucosylceramide mainly accumulates in the lysosomes of cells of the reticuloendothelial system and, in particular, macrophages. These hyperactivated macrophages develop a characteristic morphology (Gaucher cells).

Gaucher's Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section covers detailed insights into the historical and current Gaucher's Disease patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032.

Total Prevalent Cases of Gaucher's Disease

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Gaucher's Disease

Subtype-specific Prevalent Cases of Gaucher's Disease

Gaucher's Disease Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Gaucher's Disease market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging therapies in the market. It also provides a detailed assessment of the market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies.

Gaucher's Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Gaucher's Disease market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Gaucher's Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Report's Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Gaucher's Disease Therapeutics Assessment

Several research and development activities are underway to identify treatment approaches that may address some of the challenges to existing Gaucher's Disease treatment.

Key players in the Gaucher Disease Market include:

 Sanofi

 Genzyme

 Orphazyme

 Avro Bio

 Pfizer

Gaucher's Disease therapies covered in the report include:

 Venglustat

 Arimoclomol

 AVR-RD-02

 Cerezyme

 Cerdelga

 Elelyso

