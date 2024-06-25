Pediatric Neuroblastoma Market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Market

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's " Pediatric Neuroblastoma Market" report provides a thorough comprehension of the Pediatric Neuroblastoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Pediatric Neuroblastoma market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Pediatric Neuroblastoma market report also proffers an analysis of recent Pediatric Neuroblastoma treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

The Pediatric Neuroblastoma market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increased diagnosed prevalence and also, the launch of upcoming devices during the forecast period. Moreover, advances in disease mechanisms have yielded new diagnostic and treatment approaches, opening avenues to better treatment interventions.

Key takeaways from Pediatric Neuroblastoma Market Report

• The Pediatric Neuroblastoma market is expected to grow due to an increase in diabetes cases, expected entry of emerging therapies, and readily adoption of these novel therapies.

• According to DelveInsight, the total Incident population of Neuroblastoma in the seven major markets was observed to be more than 1,500 in 2017.

• According to a study conducted by Shohet et al. (2017), the median time to relapse is around 1.5 years from diagnosis.

• According to CureSearch, it is estimated that as many as 50-60% of children with high-risk Neuroblastoma will eventually suffer a relapse. In children with intermediate- or low-risk neuroblastoma, relapses occur in only 5-15% of cases.

• Pediatric Neuroblastoma Market Companies included United Therapeutics Corp, Y-MABS Therapeutics Inc, Cellectar Biosciences, Eli Lilly and Company, and several others.

• Pediatric Neuroblastoma Market Therapies included Unituxin, Naxitamab, CLR131, LY3295668 Erbumine, and several others.

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Overview

Neuroblastoma is the most common type of cancer in infants. In this rare disease, a solid tumor (a lump or mass caused by uncontrolled or abnormal cell growth) is formed by special nerve cells called neuroblasts. Normally, these immature cells grow into functioning nerve cells. But in Neuroblastoma, they become cancer cells instead. In some patients, the return of Neuroblastoma is observed and is often referred to as Relapsed Neuroblastoma.

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Pediatric Neuroblastoma Incident Cases

• Pediatric Neuroblastoma Gender-specific Incident Population

• Pediatric Neuroblastoma Age-specific Incident Population

• Pediatric Neuroblastoma Incident Patient Population

• Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatable Patient Pool

• Pediatric Neuroblastoma Relapse and Refractory Patient pool

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment options for relapsed Neuroblastoma include MIBG therapy, which uses a radioactive isotope that is readily absorbed by most Neuroblastoma and can be used to detect Neuroblastoma in the body or deliver radiation in order to kill the Neuroblastoma cells. Chemotherapy generally using combinations of chemotherapy agents not used to treat newly diagnosed Neuroblastoma. Immunotherapy is generally given in combination with chemotherapy, using Unituxin (dinutuximab), an antibody that binds to Neuroblastoma cells' surface.

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Market Landscape

Initial treatment regimens for patients with relapsed or refractory Neuroblastoma typically include chemotherapy combinations distinct from those previously used. The combination of irinotecan and temozolomide has been widely used as salvage therapy for chemorefractory or relapsed NB, especially after 2005, when topotecan was added to upfront therapy in COG protocols. Topotecan and irinotecan have both demonstrated activity as single agents in preclinical and clinical studies of Neuroblastoma via inhibition of the topoisomerase I enzyme. They are both commonly used for the treatment of children with relapsed Neuroblastoma.

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Emerging Drugs Analysis

Companies across the globe are thoroughly working towards the development of new treatment therapies for refractory Neuroblastoma. While some of the companies have recently shifted their focus towards this indication, others are expected to significantly influence the market size during the forecast period [2020-2030]. Some of the key players like Y-mabs therapeutics, Cellectar Biosciences, Eli Lilly and Company, and others are aggressively working toward developing the novel drug candidate for relapsed Neuroblastoma patients.

Scope of the Pediatric Neuroblastoma Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2019- 2032

• Forecast Period- 11 Years

• Pediatric Neuroblastoma Market Companies- United Therapeutics Corp, Y-MABS Therapeutics Inc, Cellectar Biosciences, Eli Lilly and Company, and several others.

• Pediatric Neuroblastoma Market Therapies included Unituxin, Naxitamab, CLR131, LY3295668 Erbumine, and several others.

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Pediatric Neuroblastoma

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Pediatric Neuroblastoma

4. Pediatric Neuroblastoma: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Pediatric Neuroblastoma: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Pediatric Neuroblastoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Pediatric Neuroblastoma Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment

11. Pediatric Neuroblastoma Marketed Products

12. Pediatric Neuroblastoma Emerging Therapies

13. Pediatric Neuroblastoma: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Pediatric Neuroblastoma

17. KOL Views

18. Pediatric Neuroblastoma Market Drivers

19. Pediatric Neuroblastoma Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

