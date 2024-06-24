Senate Bill 1262 Printer's Number 1754
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - private health system, hospital, licensed birth center or
part of an interdisciplinary group practice in which at least
one physician practices in the specialty area of the care the
nurse-midwife will provide, shall identify deviations from
normal and appropriate interventions, including the
management of complications and emergencies utilizing
consultation, collaboration or referral to or with a
physician as indicated by the health status of a patient. A
consultation between a nurse-midwife and a physician shall
not alone establish a physician-patient relationship or any
other legal relationship with the physician. A nurse-midwife
shall be solely responsible for the services the nurse-
midwife provides to a patient.
(2) In order to maintain safe midwifery practice during
a collaboration with a physician, a nurse-midwife shall, at a
minimum, take all of the following actions:
(i) Maintain a medical record for each patient.
(ii) In the case of a transfer of care to another
health care provider or facility, transfer a patient's
medical records to the health care provider or facility.
(f) Disclosures.--A nurse-midwife who is not an employee of
a public or private health system, hospital, licensed birth
center or part of an interdisciplinary group practice in which
at least one physician practices in the specialty area of the
care the midwife will provide, shall disclose, verbally and in
written form, the information specified in paragraphs (1) and
(2) to a prospective patient at the beginning of the
professional relationship between nurse-midwife and the patient.
The discussion must be documented by the use of a disclosure
form. The patient shall sign and date the disclosure under this
