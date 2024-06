Senate Bill 998 Printer's Number 1758

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - SUBSECTION SHALL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED BY A COURT OF

COMPETENT JURISDICTION IF THE CONVICTION UNDER SUBSECTION

(B) IS VACATED, OVERTURNED, DISMISSED OR WITHDRAWN, OR

FOR WHICH AN INDIVIDUAL HAS BEEN PARDONED.

(X) FOR THE PURPOSES OF THIS SUBSECTION, THE LESSEE

OR LESSOR OF A LEASED VEHICLE OR A LIENHOLDER SHALL BE

CONSIDERED THE OWNER OF A VEHICLE.

(3) A person violating subsection (b.1) commits a

summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to

pay a fine of $250.

(4) A person that organizes, controls, promotes

KNOWINGLY ORGANIZES, CONTROLS or finances two or more persons

in a course of conduct that violates subsection (b) or (b.1)

commits a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be

sentenced to pay a fine of $1,000 per vehicle engaged in the

conduct that violates subsection (b) or (b.1).

(5) A person that organizes, controls, promotes

KNOWINGLY ORGANIZES, CONTROLS or finances two or more persons

in a course of conduct that violates subsection (b) or (b.1)

that results in the SERIOUS BODILY injury or death of an

individual commits a felony of the third degree.

§ 6310. DISPOSITION OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES, COMBINATIONS AND

LOADS.

* * *

(B) SALE OF UNCLAIMED VEHICLE OR LOAD.--IN CASE ANY

IMPOUNDED VEHICLE OR COMBINATION IS UNREDEEMED, OR THE LOAD IS

UNCLAIMED, FOR A PERIOD OF 60 DAYS AFTER NOTICE OF IMPOUNDMENT

IS GIVEN, OR FOR A PERIOD OF 30 DAYS AFTER THE EXPIRATION OF THE

IMPOUNDMENT ORDER UNDER SECTION 3367 (RELATING TO RACING ON

HIGHWAYS), IT SHALL BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE BY THE SHERIFF UPON

20230SB0998PN1758 - 7 -

