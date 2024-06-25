Global Lithotripsy Devices Market was valued at USD 1.44 billion in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

Lithotripsy Devices Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Lithotripsy Devices Market was valued at USD 1.44 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2030. The Lithotripsy Devices market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising prevalence of urolithiasis, technological advancements in product development, increased risk of end-stage renal failure, rising awareness for the procedure, and the growing geriatric population.

Key Takeaways from the Lithotripsy Devices Market Report

 According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Lithotripsy Devices market during the forecast period.

 The leading Lithotripsy Devices companies with their various Lithotripsy surgery products including Boston Scientific Corporation, Walz Elektronik GmbH, Lumenis, DirexGroup, Medispec Ltd., Richard Wolf GmbH, Technomed Medical Systems, ELMED™ USA Medical Systems, SODY Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., NOVAMEDTEK, STORZ MEDICAL AG, Allengers, Dornier MedTech GmbH, MTS Medical UG, Electro Medical Systems (EMS), Apex-MediTech, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Shockwave Medical Inc., EDAP TMS, and others are currently dominating the Lithotripsy Devices market.

 As per DelveInsight estimates, the global Lithotripsy Devices market is expected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2030.

Lithotripsy Devices Market Dynamics:

Lithotripsy Devices Market has significantly increased owing to the rising prevalence of urolithiasis among the general population. As per the British Association of Urological Surgeons 2021, Kidney stones are common. Patients undergoing a CT scan have an 8% chance of having kidney stones and its incidence has been steadily increasing since the early 20th century. Moreover, 1 in 11 people (9%) will get stone symptoms during their lifetime. Men are affected slightly more often than women. Patients of all ages suffer from stones, but the peak age for a first stone is around the age of 45.

Lithotripsy Devices Market Segment Analysis:

Lithotripsy Devices Market By Type (Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices, Others), By Application (Kidney Stones, Pancreatic Stones, Ureteral Stones, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Lithotripsy Devices Market Insights

Geographically, the global Lithotripsy Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global Lithotripsy Devices market and is expected that it will remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is owing to the rising incidence of urinary tract disorders and diseases, surging adoption of lithotripsy among patients, growing prevalence of patients developing kidney stones, rising product launches contributing to the growth of the regional Lithotripsy Devices market growth. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region and supportive reimbursement programs further provide the immense growth opportunities for the Lithotripsy Devices market.

Lithotripsy Devices Companies

Scope of the Lithotripsy Devices Market Report

 Coverage- Global

 Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

 Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

