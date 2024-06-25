Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Is Expected To Grow During the Study Period (2019-2032), DelveInsight

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antiphospholipid Syndrome market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Report gives readers a thorough assessment of key market drivers, restraints, prospects, opportunities, restraints, current trends, and technological and industrial breakthroughs that will influence market growth. The detailed market research, industry sector growth and development, and new product introductions covered in this report on the Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market are of great assistance to the important new commercial players joining the market.

Key takeaways from Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Report

• According to a study conducted by García et. al. (2019), the annual estimated prevalence of antiphospholipid antibody syndrome was 50 (95% CI 42-58) per 100,000 population.

• According to a study by D'Cruz et. al. (2019), prevalence in the UK peaked at 50 (95% CI 49 - 55) in females in 2011 and 9.8 (95% CI 8.6 - 11.1) per 100,000 in males in 2012.

• According to a study by Radin et. al. (2020), the prevalence cases of Antiphospholipid antibody syndrome in Italy are 40-50 cases per 100,000 persons and the diagnosis rate of Antiphospholipid antibody syndrome in Italy were 63% in aged of ≤50 years, 39% ≤40 years, and 18% ≤30 years.

• Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Companies included Genentech Inc, Bayer, LumiraDx UK Limited, Intermountain Health Care Inc., University of Utah, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Scott C, Hoffmann-La Roche, and several others.

• Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Therapies included Rituximab, CoaguChek XS, Standard Lab Draw, Apixaban, Warfarinm, Rivaroxaban, and several others.

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Epidemiology Insights

According to American College of Rheumatology (2021) it was reported that antiphospholipid antibody syndrome affects women five times more commonly than men. For arterial events, recurrences are also prevented with drugs that inhibit platelets, such as aspirin and clopidogrel (Plavix) and for pregnancy related events subcutaneous injections of heparin and low-dose aspirin are the standard therapy for preventing miscarriages.

• Total Antiphospholipid Syndrome Prevalence Case

• Antiphospholipid Syndrome Age-specific Cases

• Antiphospholipid Syndrome Clinical Manifestations

• Antiphospholipid Syndrome Gender-specific Cases

• Antiphospholipid Syndrome Diagnosed and Treatable Cases

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Treatment Market

Currently, treatment of patients with Antiphospholipid syndrome is based on long-term oral anticoagulation therapy for thrombotic manifestations and the combination of low dose aspirin (LDA) and low-molecular-weight heparin (LMWH) to prevent obstetric manifestations. However, the lack of well-designed studies means that the strength of some recommendations is debatable. Innovative therapeutic approaches, such as immune modulation, complement inhibition, and targeting inflammation, are under study. Further mechanistic and clinical studies are needed to develop improved therapies for this potentially devastating illness.

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Insights

Low dose aspirin (LDA) and Low-molecular-weight heparin (LMWH) used in thrombotic Antiphospholipid syndrome women. Sometime LMWH is used with or without aspirin throughout pregnancy. LMWH acts through mechanisms alternative to its well-known anticoagulant effect, because of its ability to bind β2GPI. For those patients with purely obstetric APS and no prior thrombosis (OAPS), prophylactic dose LMWH and LDA until 6 weeks postpartum is recommended.

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Forecast

Reimbursement may be referred to as the negotiation of a price between a manufacturer and payer that allows the manufacturer access to the market. It is provided to reduce the high costs and make the essential drugs affordable. Health technology assessment (HTA) plays an important role in reimbursement decision-making and recommending the use of a drug. These recommendations vary widely throughout the seven major markets, even for the same drug.

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Drivers

• Increase in awareness

• Increase in R&D of diagnostic tools leads to better diagnosis of the disease

• Increasing Prevalence of the Disease

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Barriers

• Off-label drugs usage

• Lack of emerging therapies

• Lack of management of Disease

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Antiphospholipid Syndrome

4. Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

5. Antiphospholipid Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Antiphospholipid Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Antiphospholipid Syndrome Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Antiphospholipid Syndrome Treatment

11. Antiphospholipid Syndrome Marketed Products

12. Antiphospholipid Syndrome Emerging Therapies

13. Antiphospholipid Syndrome Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Antiphospholipid Syndrome

17. KOL Views

18. Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Drivers

19. Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

