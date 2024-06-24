DOA News release on new coffee rules

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

ʻOIHANA MAHIʻAI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KIAʻĀINA



SHARON HURD

CHAIRPERSON

HAWAI`I BOARD OF AGRICULTURE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NR24-18

June 24, 2024

NEW COFFEE LABELING RULES EFFECTIVE JULY 1

HONOLULU – New labeling requirements for Hawai‘i-branded coffee products will go into effect on

July 1, 2024 and will apply to all coffee product inventory sold to the public or displayed at retail stores in Hawai‘i. The Hawaiian Coffee Labeling Act 211, which was enacted in July 2023, requires all coffee products carrying a Hawai‘i geographical reference to include the disclosure of the location where the coffee was grown in the state, and also indicate the percentage by weight of locally grown coffee and coffee grown elsewhere. The law also specifies that coffee products claiming to be 100% Hawaiian in the labeling and advertising must be grown and processed in Hawai‘i.

“Unfortunately, the law did not provide for additional inspection staff so enforcement of the new law will be a challenge given the other statutory responsibilities of the branch,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture. “However, the department will increase inspection of retail shelves statewide and may have to rely on complaint-driven enforcement for the immediate future.”

The significant new requirements include:

The front label identity statement for Hawai‘i coffee beans, roasted coffee and instant coffee blended with beans from other areas will require disclosure of the location source and weight percentage for all coffee beans contained in the product. Percentage weight of foreign coffee content may be aggregated. e.g: 10% Hawai‘i coffee blend and contains 90% foreign-grown coffee.

Ready-to-drink coffee beverages shall be required to list the coffee origin and percentage information.

Single-serve and bulk coffee packaging shall be required to list coffee origin and percentage information.

Origin and percentage information shall be displayed on the front label in a font size at least half of the font size of the identity statement.

For retail information and to report possible mislabeling or non-compliance, email the HDOA’s Measurement Standards Branch at: [email protected] or call (808) 832-0690.

###

Attachment: Hawai‘i Revised Statutes 486-120.6 – Coffee Labeling

Media Contact:

Janelle Saneishi, Public Information Officer

Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture

808-973-9560

[email protected]

http://hdoa.hawaii.gov

TITLE VI OF THE CIVIL RIGHTS ACT OF 1964

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age, or disability, or any other class as protected under applicable federal or state law, in administration of its programs, or activities. To learn more, or file a complaint, please refer to the links below:

NON-DISCRIMINATION NOTICE

English | Hawaiian Hoʻokomo ʻōlelo | Ilokano | Laotian ພາສາລາວ | Chinese 中文 | Tagalog | Thai ไทย

NON-EMPLOYEE DISCRIMINATION COMPLAINT PROCEDURES

English | Hawaiian Hoʻokomo ʻōlelo | Ilokano | Laotian ພາສາລາວ | Chinese 中文 | Spanish Español | Tagalog | Thai ไทย

Aloha,

Janelle Saneishi

Public Information Officer

Hawai`i Department of Agriculture

ph: (808) 973-9560

email: [email protected]

Website: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/

Confidentiality Notice: This e-mail message, including any attachments, is for the sole use of the intended recipient(s) and may contain confidential and/or privileged information. Any review, use, disclosure, or distribution by unintended recipients is prohibited. If you are not the intended recipient(s), please contact the sender by reply e-mail and destroy all copies of the original message.